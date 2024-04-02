Tiny habits that can boost Dopamine levels naturally: Nutritionist shares tips

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter and a hormone that helps in many body functions, such as movement, memory and motivation. It has a feel-good effect on the mind and the body and can help us to boost our mood and feel happy. "Here are a few habits to regulate dopamine, our feel-good neurotransmitter that regulates mood, motivation, learning, memory, motor control, and stress response, which are essential for physical and mental well-being," wrote Nutritionist Marina Wright. The expert further noted down a few habits that can naturally boost Dopamine. Dopamine has a feel-good effect on the mind and the body and can help us to boost our mood and feel happy. (Unsplash)

Habits that can naturally boost Dopamine

Exposure to sunlight: Exposing the body to sunlight regularly can help in releasing more Dopamine and enhance the circulation of Dopamine. This can instantly make us feel better.

Eat Tyrosine-rich foods: Protein-rich food items such as legumes, dairy, fish and meat are very crucial in the production of Dopamine. We should be mindful of what is on our plate and should include more Tyrosine rich food items in the diet.

Daily source of probiotics: Fermented food items contain probiotics which are very healthy for gut microbiota. This in turn plays a very important role in Dopamine production.

Daily source of prebiotics: Prebiotic fibers help in fueling gut microbiota and maintaining a healthy balance of microbiomes in the body.

Listen to music: listening to music can help in increased Dopamine production and circulation in areas of the brain that are associated with pleasure and emotion processing.

Exercise: Having a workout routine helps in increasing Dopamine production and enhancing Dopamine receptor sensitivity by activating the brain's reward pathways.

Prioritise sleep: Sleep helps in enhancing the natural rhythm of Dopamine synthesis and release, thereby making us feel better and happier.

Learn something new: When we do or learn something new, we release more Dopamine, helping us to feel more excited and invested in the activity.