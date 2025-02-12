Hugs boost mood, ease loneliness, reduce stress, explains mental health experts

Hugs might seem like a simple physical action of holding another person, but it can convey a world of emotions. Whether it is enveloping a crying child to comfort them, sharing a warm embrace with a parent or a tight squeeze when saying goodbye to a partner, hugs are important and can greatly affect your mood. This Valentine’s Week, don’t skip Hug Day as it can have several health benefits, as shared by mental health experts. Hugs can work wonders for people who are feeling down (unsplash)

Archana Singhal, a counsellor and family therapist from Delhi, says, “When partners hug, it's more than just a physical touch, it strengthens their emotional bond. When two people embrace, their bodies release oxytocin, often referred to as the ‘love hormone’. This fosters feelings of connection, warmth, and affection between them.”

This hormone reduces anxiety, stress, and blood sugar levels. It helps with overall emotional well-being and allows partners to communicate with each other in a nonverbal form.

Singal goes on to add, “Frequent hugs between a couple also contribute to the overall health of a relationship by reinforcing the sense of partnership and mutual care. In times of stress or conflict, the reassuring touch of a hug can offer comfort, helping couples navigate challenges together.

Not just intended for lovers, the benefits of wrapping someone in an embrace can also be felt in filial relationships, too. “A good hug can calm your jitters and create a secure feeling,” says Bhavya Shah, Clinical Psychologist, at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai. “It signals to the other person that we are present and are with them when words aren’t enough. It can create a space for trust and nurtures connections. Hugs made for a small kindness that can make a big difference,” she adds.

Not just physical, an embrace can also have psychological benefits. Deekshaa Athwani, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, says, “Hugging strengthens psychological resilience by instilling a sense of belonging and support. Physical touch can combat feelings of loneliness and isolation, especially during times of emotional distress. Over time, regular hugging can prove to be a powerful tool to overcome low self-esteem and feelings of insecurity. Regular affectionate touching and hugging can serve as a form of emotional regulation.”