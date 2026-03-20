Is it ever too late to start exercise? Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares key factors to keep in mind

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, is addressing a question many people quietly grapple with – whether it’s ever too late to start exercising . In an Instagram video shared on March 20, the surgeon offers a reassuring perspective, stating, “Is it ever too late to start exercising? The short answer is no. And it doesn't matter how old you are or if you've never exercised.” Building on this, he highlights a few key principles to keep in mind when beginning or restarting a fitness journey.

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For many people, the desire to begin a fitness journey is often held back by a lingering doubt – is it already too late to start? This hesitation can become even stronger when results don’t come quickly, leading many to lose motivation and abandon their efforts altogether, convinced that the window for change has passed. However, fitness is not bound by age or timelines, and understanding this can be the first step towards building a sustainable, healthier lifestyle.

Start slow Dr London recommends starting slow if you’re new to exercise or returning after a long break. Gradually increasing the intensity and duration not only makes the routine more sustainable but also reduces the risk of injury. The surgeon highlights, “You want to start slow, ramp up slowly. This will increase your chances of success and avoid injury.”

What kind of exercise to focus on? Cardio Dr London recommends incorporating aerobic activities such as running, jogging, or cycling, which strengthen the cardiovascular system and support overall heart health. He highlights that VO₂ max – a key biomarker reflecting how efficiently your body delivers oxygen and nutrients – is one of the strongest predictors of longevity.

The heart surgeon explains, “Aerobic training or cardiovascular training is really important because VO₂ max, how efficient your heart is at moving oxygen and nutrients through your body, is one of the strongest predictors of longevity.”

Resistance or strength training Dr London highlights the importance of resistance and strength training in preserving muscle mass, noting that natural muscle loss begins with age and needs to be actively countered. He describes muscle as the “organ of longevity,” emphasising its critical role in supporting metabolic health, physical function, and overall lifespan.

He explains, “Resistance or strength training is very important. We know that as we age we lose muscle mass and this directly combats that. In addition, muscle is truly the organ of longevity.”

Mindful nutrition Dr London emphasises that nutrition is just as crucial as exercise, noting that no amount of physical activity can fully offset the effects of a poor diet. He advises keeping overconsumption in check, as diet and movement work hand in hand to support overall health and long-term fitness.

He explains, “Remember that you can out-eat any exercise that you do. Overconsumption and undermoving is an epidemic in this country. So be mindful of the food that you're putting in your mouth.”

The heart surgeon concludes with an important reminder, “For success: Starting is hard. Staying motivated is hard. Staying consistent is hard. But being fragile is hard. Low muscle mass is hard. Increased cardiovascular risk is hard. Choose your hard.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.