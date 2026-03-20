Anurag Dobhal shows injury scars from car crash, seeks fans' advice on comeback: 'New zindagi ki shuruaat dekhoge?'

On Thursday, Anurag took to Instagram and shared a picture He posted an image of his waist, which showed a large stitch, along with visible scratch marks sustained during the accident. In another Instagram story, Anurag shared a picture of a poll which had the title, New zindagi ki shuruaat dekhoge? (Will you see the beginning of my new life).

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal recently attempted suicide when he crashed his car during an Instagram live. The YouTuber sustained fractures, as revealed by his manager and was admitted to the hospital immediately to the ICU. On Thursday, Anurag took to social media to show his injuries and asked fans if he should start posting YouTube videos again, showing his new beginnings.

The poll had two options- yes, start your vlogs and Insta and Jaisa aapko sahi lage (as you like). The YouTuber sought the suggestion of his followers before he began on a new phase in life.

Earlier, Anurag had shared a post revealing that he's now out of ICU and wrote, "Kabhi socha nahi tha ki zinda rahunga jis raastey mai gaya tha waha se aana namunkin tha. Mere liye ye sbb ek miracle se kum nahi hai. Ek Anaath hu aaj. Merko nahi pata aagey kya hoga kya karunga. Lekin ek naya janam mila hai toh kuch toh socha hoga bhgwaan ne (I did not imagine that I would stay alive after the road I took. It was an impossible return. It is nothing less than a miracle to me. I am an orphan today. I do not know what the future holds for me. But it is a new birth for me, so God must have thought something for me).”

All about Anurag Dobhal's suicide attempt It all started in the first week of March when Anurag shared a YouTube video, calling it his "final video", accusing his parents and brother Kalam of mentally harassing and torturing him over his interfaith marriage with Ritika. The YouTuber claimed that his family wasn't happy with his marriage and didn't even let Ritika enter the house and thus they had to live separately.

Soon after his video, his brother Kalam called him out for "one-sided allegations" and further claimed that Anurag is doing all of this for views. Kalam dismissed all the allegations against the family.

On March 7, Anurag started his Instagram live session while driving a car. He told viewers he felt completely alone and had no one left to call while driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, with the speedometer reportedly showing 140-150 kmph. During the livestream, he said, "Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu (I have no one left, whom to call?), let's go for a final ride." He crashed his car but was rescued and taken to the hospital. Following the incident, his manager shared an update confirming that the YouTuber had been admitted to the ICU and was under medical observation. Now, Anurag is back home and is in his recovery phase.