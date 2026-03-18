Anurag Dobhal pens emotional note in first post after car crash during Instagram live: ‘Socha nahi tha ki zinda rahunga’

Anurag shared a picture of himself as he lay on a hospital bed, smiling at the camera. In the caption, he penned a long and emotional note about his current condition. He began, “Kabhi socha nahi tha ki zinda rahunga jis raastey mai gaya tha waha se aana namunkin tha. Mere liye ye sbb ek miracle se kum nahi hai. Ek Anaath hu aaj. Merko nahi pata aagey kya hoga kya karunga. Lekin ek naya janam mila hai toh kuch toh socha hoga bhgwaan ne (I did not imagine that I will stay alive after the road I took. It was an impossible return. It is nothing less than a miracle to me. I am an orphan today. I do not know what the future awaits for me. But it is a new birth for me so God must have thought something for me).”

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal , popularly known as UK07 Rider, recently attempted suicide after crashing his car during an Instagram Live session. He was later admitted to the ICU. Over the last few days, his manager, Rohit Panday, has been sharing his health updates on Instagram. On March 17, Anurag took to his Instagram account to share the first post since his admission to the hospital.

‘I am out from ICU and safe for now’ He continued, “Bht saarey log pareshan hai mere liye. I am out from ICU and safe for now. Shukriya jo log sath hai aur jin logo ne mere liye pray kiya hai shyd ye app logo ki prayers thi jiske karan ye janam mila hai. Baaki bhagwaan bharosey chord diya hai sbb (Many people are worried for me. Thank you to those who stayed with me and prayed for me. Perhaps these prayers worked for me. The rest I have left to God).”

On Sunday, Anurag's manager had shared that the YouTuber was discharged on Saturday but had to be admitted again after his condition worsened during the transfer.

(Trigger warning: suicide, reckless driving, violent threats)

About Anurag Dobhal’s alleged suicide attempt Earlier, in the first week of March, Anurag shared a video on his YouTube channel accusing his family of mental harassment and torture. He claimed that his family was against his interfaith marriage with Ritika and did not even allow her to enter the house.

Soon after the video went viral, his brother Kalam responded publicly, claiming that the allegations were one-sided. He further alleged that Anurag was doing this for views and social media traction. Kalam also claimed that Anurag’s wife Ritika had left him because of his actions.

A few days later, Anurag told viewers he felt completely alone and had no one left to call while driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, with the speedometer reportedly showing 140-150 kmph. During the livestream, he said, "Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu (I have no one left, whom to call?), let's go for a final ride." Following the incident, his manager shared an update confirming that the YouTuber had been admitted to the ICU and was under medical observation.