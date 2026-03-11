Anurag Dobhal's manager responds to Kalam Ink's statement on family feud; says 9 months pregnant Ritika is priority

Taking to his Instagram stories, the manager claimed that their priority was Anurag and Ritika’s health, with the latter being 9 months pregnant. He wrote, “At this point of time our priority is Anurag's health and recovery as well as Ritika Bhabhi's wellbeing since she is almost 9 months pregnant. We will not pass any comment on any video/statement since this is not the appropriate time. Let Anurag Dobhal recover and we will then issue any statement.”

Anurag has been admitted to the hospital after he crashed his car on Instagram Live in an attempt to take his life. Kalam claimed that since then, his fans have been threatening the family with violence. After Anurag released three videos on Instagram explaining his side of the story, Anurag’s manager, Rohit Panday, responded.

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal , better known as UK Rider or UK07 Rider, has been in the news ever since he posted videos making allegations against his parents and siblings for ‘torturing’ him and his wife, Ritika. His brother, Atul Dobhal, better known as Kalam Ink, released videos in response to his claims. Anurag’s team addressed the new claims and released an official statement.

“If I have filed false cases or taken even a needle’s worth of his property, then conduct an investigation against me. If it is proven that I have taken anything, I should be punished, and the truth should come out,” he claimed, adding, “If he was in depression and planning to commit suicide, then who was running the paid PR campaigns, him or his management? After the suicide attempt, the entire narrative changed. People forgot the proof we had presented and started trolling us instead.”

Kalam posted three videos on Instagram, addressing numerous claims Anurag made in his previous video. He claimed that Ritika was stopped from cooking in their kitchen, not due to their inter-caste marriage, but due to a death in the family. He also alleged that the audio clip circulating online has been edited, stating that it doesn’t show why their parents were ‘provoked’. He also slammed his brother for setting a ‘wrong example’ for his followers.

Kalam claimed that after Anurag’s claims and his crash, his fans had threatened them. “You have 8 million followers. Thank God you are alive and you didn’t harm anyone in the process,” he said, adding, “Do you know how many people gathered outside our house after that? People are threatening to burn us alive if they see us outside.” He also addressed criticism of the family not visiting Anurag after the accident, stating nobody knows what they’ve been through.

Kalam claimed that Anurag had filed cases against him and his family for domestic violence, caste prejudice, and dowry harassment, which were withdrawn in December. He urged the police to do a thorough investigation into any allegation Anurag has made. Kalam also hinted that he might take legal action if things worsen.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918