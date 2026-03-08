Anurag Dobhal in ICU after crashing car at 140 kmph during ‘final drive’ with 80,000 watching livestream suicide attempt
Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal crashed his car while driving at 140 kmph and was streaming on Instagram Live on Saturday.
Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal attempted to take his life for the second time in days when he crashed his car during an Instagram live. Calling it his ‘final drive’, the influencer said ‘goodbye’ to thousands of followers before crashing his car into a barrier. His manager gives a health update as Anurag has been admitted to the ICU.
Anurag Dobhal livestreams his ‘final drive’
According to NDTV, Anurag was speeding on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad’s Masuri area in a Toyota Fortuner while live on Instagram. Choking back tears, he reportedly said, “And I hope…when I return in my next birth, please give me love, mummy. I desperately need love.” He also added that he needed courage and encouragement as he had no one to turn to or call.
Over 80,000 people were watching him livestream and sending him heart and crying emojis. “Let’s go for a final drive,” said Anurag, before turning the camera. A video posted on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) shows the speedometer at 140-150 kmph. He also screamed, “And it’s a goodbye,” before crashing into a barrier.
Anurag Dobhal’s manager gives health update
Anurag’s manager released statements on social media to update fans. One statement reads, “On behalf of Team UK Rider, I as Anurag Dobhal's manager confirm that he is currently under medical observation in hospital. We request everyone to please treat this as the official statement and avoid continuous calls regarding the situation. If there are any further updates, we will share them at the appropriate time.” It also asks people to rely only on his account for information.
Another statement was released after a few hours, which read: “He has been moved to another hospital, currently in ICU and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors & everyone else. Thanks to people who have been supporting us, specially thanks to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got help for him, aap log bhagwan ho sach ma (you people are truly god.)” He also thanked fans for their support throughout this ordeal.
Second suicide attempt in days
Just a few days ago, Anurag shared a disturbing note on Instagram, claiming that he faced mental harassment and torture. He then released what he called his ‘last video’ and blamed his parents and siblings for ‘torturing’ him. He claimed that they were against his inter-caste marriage and did not allow his wife, Ritika, to enter the house. He also claimed that he had attempted suicide. His brother, Kalam Ink, responded to his claims, stating it’s all ‘one-sided’ and alleging his brother is doing it for views and social media traction.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
