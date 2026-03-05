YouTuber Anurag Dobhal posts ‘last vlog’, claims he attempted suicide after torture by family over inter-caste marriage

Anurag revealed that he is quitting YouTube and that this is his last vlog. He broke down in tears as he explained his ordeal and said, "Over the last few months, meri life itni drastically change hui hai ki maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki zindagi aise patak ke chhoregi (My life changed drastically, I never thought that life would throw me down like this and leave me shattered)."

Recently, YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal , popularly known as UK07 Rider, shared a disturbing note on Instagram claiming he faced mental harassment and torture. He said he would expose the names of those who tortured him. Now, the YouTuber has released a video revealing his ordeal. He called it his last video and blamed his parents and siblings for “torturing” him.

In his two-hour-long video, the YouTuber recalled the tough phases in his life, including being diagnosed with a brain tumour at 14, facing pressure from his family over his studies and later taking up tuition work to fulfil his dreams. He said that he has always put his parents’ needs above his own. He said he met his now-wife, Ritika, on social media after she messaged him continuously for 2 to 3 years as a fan, and one day he decided to reply. He claimed they dated for another two years before deciding to get married, but his family was not supportive.

Anurag reveals he attempted suicide The YouTuber alleged that, just six days before his wedding, his parents refused to attend, leaving him to manage the entire ceremony alone. He said, "Mere se haath judwayege, pair padhwaayege. Mere se sorry bulwaya gaya saare relatives ke saamne. Papa aur mumma ne iss level tak torture kiya ki bola ki naa hum khush rahenge naa tujhe khush rehne denge (I was made to fold my hands and beg, made to touch their feet. I was forced to apologise in front of all the relatives. Dad and Mum tortured me to the extent that they said, ‘We will neither stay happy ourselves nor let you stay happy)." Because he entered into an inter-caste marriage, he claimed his parents refused to accept the union and did not allow him and Ritika to enter the house. He further claimed that he attempted suicide.

He then revealed that even his wife, Ritika, had left his side. In the video, he said, "Mere maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do anything. I am under a lot of depression. Mujhe samajh nahi aaraha kaise yeh feeling eliminate karoon. Iss video ke baad shayad main gayab hojaaunga. Main bus sona chahta hoon. 5 din se kuch khaaya nahi hai, dimaag ekdum khatam hogaya hai (I don’t understand how to eliminate this feeling. After this video, maybe I will disappear. I just want to sleep. I haven’t eaten anything for five days; my mind feels completely exhausted)." He further attached what he claimed were proofs in the video and alleged that his brother Kalam took everything from him, including his properties and dogs, by threatening to “expose” him on social media.

He also penned a message in Hindi that read, "After I am gone, Shreya, Mum and Dad may say many things or even lie, but I was not wrong. Ritika, many people influenced you and lied to you, but I always loved you and did everything for you. However, you trusted others, believed what they said, made wrong decisions and left me. I loved my child, and that was my only hope. I wish you had believed me. I wish you had not trusted other people. I wish you had stood by me. You were manipulated by many people who were not truly loyal to anyone. After I am gone, at least take a stand for me and my child and speak the truth. I never wanted to prove you wrong, but after I’m gone, please stand up and fight for our respect."

Anurag Dobhal married his long-time girlfriend, Ritika, in May last year. They shared pictures and videos from their big day on social media, and in September, the couple announced their first pregnancy.