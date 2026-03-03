Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal says he has been mentally harassed, tortured for the past year: ‘Planned attack on me'

Sharing his ordeal, he further wrote, "I fought the best I could, but now they have started following me to attempt a planned death attack on me. Jitna seh skta tha hua abhi. Abb aur nahi suffer karskta mentally Jaayuga zaroor lekin in sbke cherey aur reality bata ke jayunga Abbb ni shen hota (I have tolerated as much as I could until now. I can’t suffer mentally any more. I will definitely leave, but I will expose all of them and reveal their true faces before I go. I can’t endure this any longer)....."

On Tuesday, Anurag took to Instagram and shared a note claiming that he had endured mental harassment. He wrote, "So, since last year i have been mentally harassed by some people who took away everything from me. My family Fincial power and relationship. I was tortured by my very own people to such an extent that Jeene layak nahi chhora (They haven’t left me with anything worth living for)."

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal , popularly known as UK07 Rider, participated in Bigg Boss 17 in 2023. The YouTuber, who consistently shared vlogs on his channel, has been away from the platform for the past seven months. He has now claimed that he has been mentally harassed and has endured significant personal and financial losses over the past year.

Anurag had earlier participated in Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan. After his eviction, the YouTuber alleged that he was “humiliated” by the makers inside the show, but that it was not shown on television. Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, he said, "Mere sath show mein walk of shame hua hai. Ek puri activity mere liye banaye gaye the... yeh sachai hai. Yeh footage hai unpe. Yeh cheez dekh kar ke aaya hu. Ek puri activity mein mere ko khada kar diya gaya hai kyunki maine show ki disrespect ki aur pure ghar wale 'Shame, shame Anurag' chilla rahe the (I was made to do a walk of shame on the show. That is the truth and there is footage of it. I was made to take part in an activity where all the contestants shouted 'Shame, shame Anurag')."

About Anurag Dobhal Anurag, aka UK07 Rider and Babu Bhaiya, enjoys a massive following of 6.9 million followers on Instagram. He began his YouTube journey in 2018, building a loyal community of motorcycle enthusiasts through his passion for biking. His popularity extended beyond social media when he appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss 17.

Recently, he made headlines for his personal life after marrying his long-time girlfriend, Ritika Chauhan, in May 2025. In September, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.