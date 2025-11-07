Bigg Boss 17 fame Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt file for divorce after nearly 4 years of marriage: Report

Actor Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who tied the knot in 2021, have officially filed for divorce, as per a News18 report. The report added that the "formalities are likely to begin soon." The couple has not commented on the report yet. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma first met on the sets of the Hindi TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce

Citing an insider, News18 reported, "Neil and Aishwarya have been living separately for a long time now. They have now officially filed for divorce, and formalities are likely to begin soon. We are not sure how the problem between the two started, but it is confirmed that they are now heading ways."

About Neil and Aishwarya

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya first met on the sets of the Hindi TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where they portrayed the characters Virat Chavan and Pakhi, respectively. Their on-screen chemistry eventually translated into a real-life romance, and the two got married. After dating for some time, the duo got married in 2021. The couple also participated together in Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17.

When Aishwarya had reacted to separation rumours from Neil

Earlier this year, after rumours about her separation emerged, Aishwarya had slammed the speculations. In a note on Instagram Stories, Aishwarya had said, “I have been silent for a long time. Not because I'm weak, but because I've been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I've never said, build narratives I've never endorsed, and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful."

She had added, “Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements, or recordings. If you have any real proof, any message, audio, or video of me saying these things, show it. If not, stop spreading news in my name. My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission,” she added.

Aishwarya concluded her note with a warning, “Please remember: just because someone is quiet doesn't mean they have nothing to say. It means they're choosing dignity over noise”. Both Neil and Aishwarya are yet to comment on their divorce reports