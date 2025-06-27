Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Bigg Boss 17 fame Aishwarya Sharma reacts to separation rumours with Neil Bhatt: ‘My silence is not your permission’

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 27, 2025 02:42 PM IST

Aishwarya Sharma took to Instagram Stories to react to the buzz around her personal life and marriage to Neil Bhatt.

Actor Aishwarya Sharma has finally spoken out about the swirling rumours around her separation from husband and actor Neil Bhatt, slamming the online gossip mill for speculating about her personal life. She expressed her frustration over the false reports, saying they are deeply painful. Also read: Aishwarya Sharma: People think that actors ki life kitni glamourous hai, no one sees the struggle behind it

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma first met on the sets of the Hindi TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma first met on the sets of the Hindi TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Aishwarya Sharma reacts

Aishwarya took to Instagram Stories to react to the buzz around her personal life and marriage to Neil. Rumours of marital issues between Aishwarya and Neil have been dominating headlines for a while, with some suggesting that they are on the verge of separation and others claiming they're already living apart.

In a note, Aishwarya said, “I have been silent for a long time. Not because I'm weak, but because I've been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I've never said, build narratives I've never endorsed, and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful”.

“Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements, or recordings. If you have any real proof any message, audio, or video of me saying these things show it. If not, stop spreading news in my name. My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission,” she added.

 

Aishwarya Sharma took to Instagram Stories to break her silence.
Aishwarya Sharma took to Instagram Stories to break her silence.

Aishwarya concluded with a stern warning, saying, “Please remember: just because someone is quiet doesn't mean they have nothing to say. It means they're choosing dignity over noise”.

Neil has not yet responded to the reports about the buzz around his personal life.

What do we know about the couple

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma first met on the sets of the Hindi TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where they portrayed the characters Virat Chavan and Pakhi, respectively. Their on-screen chemistry eventually translated into a real-life romance, and the two got married. After dating for some time, the duo got married in 2021. The couple also participated together in Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17. While they didn’t win the show, their relationship did grab some eyeballs.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / Bigg Boss 17 fame Aishwarya Sharma reacts to separation rumours with Neil Bhatt: ‘My silence is not your permission’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On