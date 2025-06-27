Bigg Boss 17 fame Aishwarya Sharma reacts to separation rumours with Neil Bhatt: ‘My silence is not your permission’

Actor Aishwarya Sharma has finally spoken out about the swirling rumours around her separation from husband and actor Neil Bhatt, slamming the online gossip mill for speculating about her personal life. She expressed her frustration over the false reports, saying they are deeply painful. Also read: Aishwarya Sharma: People think that actors ki life kitni glamourous hai, no one sees the struggle behind it Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma first met on the sets of the Hindi TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Aishwarya Sharma reacts

Aishwarya took to Instagram Stories to react to the buzz around her personal life and marriage to Neil. Rumours of marital issues between Aishwarya and Neil have been dominating headlines for a while, with some suggesting that they are on the verge of separation and others claiming they're already living apart.

In a note, Aishwarya said, “I have been silent for a long time. Not because I'm weak, but because I've been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I've never said, build narratives I've never endorsed, and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful”.

“Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements, or recordings. If you have any real proof any message, audio, or video of me saying these things show it. If not, stop spreading news in my name. My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission,” she added.

Aishwarya Sharma took to Instagram Stories to break her silence.

Aishwarya concluded with a stern warning, saying, “Please remember: just because someone is quiet doesn't mean they have nothing to say. It means they're choosing dignity over noise”.

Neil has not yet responded to the reports about the buzz around his personal life.

What do we know about the couple

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma first met on the sets of the Hindi TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where they portrayed the characters Virat Chavan and Pakhi, respectively. Their on-screen chemistry eventually translated into a real-life romance, and the two got married. After dating for some time, the duo got married in 2021. The couple also participated together in Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17. While they didn’t win the show, their relationship did grab some eyeballs.