Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande slap row on Bigg Boss 17: ‘They consider marriage a joke’

Aishwarya Sharma, who was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house, has responded to the controversy over co-contestant Vicky Jain seemingly trying to hit his wife Ankita Lokhande. Speaking with Indian Express, Aishwarya called it 'absolutely wrong'. She also talked about Vicky and Ankita's marriage. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande looks shocked as Vicky Jain tries to slap her on national TV during argument. Watch) Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain during a recent argument.

Aishwarya on Vicky-Ankita slap row

Aishwarya said, “I don’t know what exactly happened, Neil and Abhishek were talking about it. Abhishek confirmed with Anurag, and they said that Vicky actually did something like this. Even I was very shocked, but it is between them. It was absolutely wrong, but I would not want to comment on anything further."

Aishwarya on Vicky-Ankita's marriage

She added, "They can only comment on other people’s relationships. I feel, they consider marriage as a joke. The way they commented on me and Neil… However, if Ankita doesn’t find it wrong when he is making fun of his own wife, then we should respect her.”

What happened?

In a recent episode, Ankita appeared shocked after Vicky Jain made the move during an argument. Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey were also left shocked. A person shared a clip on X and said, "Yaar Ankita ka natural reaction bahut zyada sad tha (Anika's natural reaction was too sad)." Another wrote, "Ankita's reaction makes it clear this has happened before too... feeling bad for her."

How Aishwarya was eliminated

In the latest episode of the show, Aishwarya was eliminated by Isha Malviya. She was allowed to eliminate a nominated contestant based on who broke the most rules in the house. Though she claimed that it was Anurag Dobhal who broke maximum rules, Isha said that she wanted to evict the person with whom she doesn't get along. While leaving, Aishwarya got emotional. Her husband, Neil Bhatt later had a fight with Isha over her decision.

About Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 17 is hosted by Salman Khan. From this week onwards, the weekend ka vaar episode will be aired on Saturday and Sunday and not on Friday and Saturday. Recently, the show saw new wild card entries. After K-pop singer Aoora, Ayesha Khan entered the show as a wild card contestant.

