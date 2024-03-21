Aishwarya Sharma: People think that actors ki life kitni glamourous hai, no one sees the struggle behind it

Actor Aishwarya Sharma was the most recent victim of harsh online trolling as a troll wished for her death, replying to her Instagram story, where she requested her fans not to send gifts. However, giving a befitting reply, Sharma wrote in another Story, 'You may curse me, God bless you'. Talking about the incident, she tells us, "I face this almost everyday. I did not say or do anything wrong, so I wasn't expecting such a comment. I just told my fans that 'don't send us so many gifts'. They keep sending chocolates, flowers and many other things. I don't want them to spend so much money on us for no reason. I am not exaggerating, but we get gifts everyday. It was just a request to them. They are fans so you cannot stop them, but I just wanted to say it once again." Aishwarya Sharma

"Someone took it wrong and I honestly have no idea who posted the same story, I don't know who the troll is talking about that I am copying. I felt something and I put up a story, it was that simple," the 31-year-old further explains.

The Bigg Boss 17 fame doesn't understand the root cause of such harsh comments. "I am a normal human being, if I do something wrong, you can say whatever you want, but when I did nothing wrong, I don't know why such things come across. I am happy in my life wherever I am, I don't need gifts from anyone, I don't need to copy anyone. Meri jagah koi bhi actor ho toh vo yehi bolega, 'why do we receive gifts everyday?'" she laments.

Ask Sharma if such social media negativity takes a toll on her mental peace and she answers, "It used to affect my mental health, but not anymore. But sometimes, you just feel ki 'Maine aisa kya kardia ki yeh chaahta hai main marrjaaun, mere marne se khushi milne wali hai isko?' I feel that pehle ye bolte hain, gaali dete hain, and then koi bhi actor suicide krleta hai toh they are the ones only who go ahead and say that no one talks about mental health. Aapko ab bolne ka right nahi hai!" adding, "It's a silly thing. Log ajeeb hain, I don't get their mentality. They are sadist I think, unko khushi milti hai kisi ko hurt karke and ganda bolke. I sometimes feel like it is their job, they are not happy in their lives so they channelise their anger on actors on social media. Kuch nahi hai toh social media par jaake bhaddaass nikaal do."

The Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor feels that calling the trolls out on social media cannot be a permanent fix but it is important to speak for yourself at times. "Calling them out is not a solution to end this but sometimes you just have to take a stand for yourself. People should know that aise bhi log exist karte hain. People think that actors ki life kitni glamourous, kya life hai inki, but no one sees the struggle behind it," shares, Sharma.

"I am an artist, I have to face so many things. Ek negative role karlo, toh they think I am like that in real life. Every public figure is a soft target. Drug ke case mai unknown person ka naam itna nahi aata, celebrity ka aate hi they make a ruckus about it," she ends.