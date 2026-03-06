Anurag Dobhal's brother Kalam Ink breaks silence on torture allegations: 'He filed a fake case on us'

He added, "Also, my message to all my fans, in sab me mat pado (Don't get into all this). He loves traction on Instagram. He filed a fake case on us, mom dad and jab ye wo case haar gaya legally, To he posted this s*** a** video kyu ki Ritika ne bhi isko chod diya cause of his doing (When he lost the case legally then he made this video because even Ritika left him after that point).

Kalam took to his Instagram Stories to react to his brother's claims and wrote, “I am a man of my words. All the proofs have been given in my broadcast channel. Also chill maro sab (just chill), it's his daily thing jo wo karta hai (what he does) for views. One side story post kardi bhai, me par sach nahi bataya (He posted a one-sided story but did not tell the truth).”

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal shocked fans after he made accusations against his family claiming that he faced mental harassment and torture. Now, his brother Kalam Ink has responded to the comments, saying they are all one-sided and that he is doing this for views and social media traction.

Anurag makes serious accusations For the unversed, in his vlog, Anurag revealed that he is quitting YouTube and that this is his last vlog. He broke down in tears as he explained his ordeal. "Over the last few months, meri life itni drastically change hui hai ki maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki zindagi aise patak ke chhoregi (My life changed drastically, I never thought that life would throw me down like this and leave me shattered)," he said.

The YouTuber went on to add that since he entered into an inter-caste marriage, his parents refused to accept the union and did not allow him and Ritika to enter the house. He further claimed that he attempted suicide. He then revealed that even his wife, Ritika, had left his side. In the video, he said, “Mere maut ke zimmedar (The reason for my death is) mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do anything. I am under a lot of depression.”

Anurag, aka UK07 Rider and Babu Bhaiya, has a massive Instagram following of 6.9 million. He began his YouTube journey in 2018, building a loyal community of motorcycle enthusiasts through his passion for biking. His popularity extended beyond social media when he appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss 17. He married his long-time girlfriend, Ritika Chauhan, in May 2025. In September, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.