Anurag Dobhal ‘fighting for his life’ in hospital after car crash, manager sends a message for ‘haters’

In the picture that was shared from Anurag's Instagram Stories, he was seen recovering and resting on the hospital bed. He was seen holding the hand of his friend, who sat beside him. The caption, "Pray for Anurag fighting for life.'

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal got severely injured after crashing his car into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while driving at 140 kmph. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU. The latest health update about the YouTuber was shared on his Instagram account on March 9, while his manager Rohit Panday expressed shock at seeing so many people post about Anurag, who had never shown so much concern earlier. (Also read: Anurag Dobhal's manager shares he is ‘under observation’ after car crash, wife Ritika Chauhan with him in hospital )

On March 8, Rohit had also deleted a series of stories where he expressed shock on seeing a number of people speaking about Anurag's mental health and praying for his recovery. Rohit said that none of these people was once seen taking a stand for Anurag before, and is now doing this for publicity. Rohit added that Anurag had told him this would happen and said he does not want his voice to be sidestepped in this manner.

Meanwhile, Anurag's manager, Rohit Panday flipped the bird on his Instagram Stories through an emoticon and wrote, “To Haters. Bas yeh gaana suno mujhe yaad rakhoge (listen to song and make it a point to remember me).” The song selected in it was ‘Naam Chale’ by Vikram Sarkar. He later deleted it from his Instagram Stories.

Rohit has been keeping Anurag's fans updated about his health for the last few days. Rohit had earlier said, “Update: Close friends, Bhabhi (Anurag's wife, Ritika Chauhan) and her family are currently at the hospital with him. He is still under observation. Please do not spread rumours or misinformation. Also, let's not target or spread hate towards anyone at this time. We are monitoring the situation. Let's all pray for him and hope for his speedy recovery.”

During his Instagram live, Anurag, known as UK07 Rider, told viewers he felt completely alone and had no one left to call. He was seen driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, with the speedometer showing 140-150 kmph. A few days ago, Anurag had shared a disturbing note on Instagram, claiming that he faced mental harassment and torture. He then released what he called his ‘last video’ and blamed his parents and siblings for ‘torturing’ him. He claimed that they were against his inter-caste marriage and did not allow his wife, Ritika Chauhan, to enter the house.