Anurag Dobhal's manager shares he is ‘under observation’ after car crash, wife Ritika Chauhan with him in hospital

He added, “Also, let's not target or spread hate towards anyone at this time. We are monitoring the situation. Let's all pray for him and hope for his speedy recovery.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Rohit wrote, “Update: Close friends, Bhabhi (Anurag's wife, Ritika Chauhan) and her family are currently at the hospital with him. He is still under observation. Please do not spread rumours or misinformation.”

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while driving at 140 kmph and streaming on Instagram Live on Saturday. He was admitted to the ICU. His manager, Rohit Panday has been sharing updates about Anurag's health to his fans. On Saturday evening, he requested people not to spread misinformation regarding Anurag's health, adding that ‘bhabhi and her family’ are with him at the hospital. (Also read: Aly Goni, Munawar Faruqui slam trolls mocking Anurag Dobhal after he crashes car during Instagram live: ‘Shame on you’ )

Earlier, Rohit had shared statements on social media to update fans on his health. One update read: “He has been moved to another hospital, currently in ICU and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors & everyone else. Thanks to people who have been supporting us, specially thanks to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got help for him, aap log bhagwan ho sach ma (you people are truly god.)” He also thanked fans for their support throughout this ordeal.

More details about Anurag Dobhal’s car crash While driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, with the speedometer reportedly showing 140-150 kmph, Anurag told viewers he felt completely alone and had no one left to call. During the livestream, he said, "Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu (I have no one left, whom to call?), let's go for a final ride."

For the unversed, a few days ago, Anurag had shared a disturbing note on Instagram, claiming that he faced mental harassment and torture. He then released what he called his ‘last video’ and blamed his parents and siblings for ‘torturing’ him. He claimed that they were against his inter-caste marriage and did not allow his wife, Ritika, to enter the house.