Aly Goni, Munawar Faruqui slam trolls mocking Anurag Dobhal after he crashes car during Instagram live: ‘Shame on you’

Recently, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, shared a video on YouTube claiming that his family had been mentally torturing him over his intercaste marriage and revealed that he had attempted suicide. However, many social media users trolled him, accusing him of doing it merely for views. On Saturday, the YouTuber went live on Instagram and crashed his car during the livestream. Now, Aly Goni and Munawar Faruqui have come out in support of Anurag. (Also Read: Anurag Dobhal in ICU after crashing car at 140 kmph during ‘final drive’ with 80,000 watching livestream suicide attempt) Aly Goni and Munawar Faruqui extend support for Anurag Dobhal.

Aly Goni and Munawar Faruqui comes in support of Anurag Dobhal On Saturday, Aly shared a video on Instagram stories expressing his support for Anurag. He said, "Uss ladke ne aapni video daali aur zaahir kiya aapne aap ko logon ke saamne ki uski life mein jo bhi chal raha hai. Aur logon ne usko kya diya return mein? Hasi, mazak, troll. Abhi sunane main aaya hai ki usne chalti hui gaadi main suicide karne ki koshish ki hai highway pe. I hope woh theek ho but sad reality. Shame on you guys for making fun of him. Aap sabko upar waala dekh raha hai. I hope he's fine (That boy posted his video and openly shared with people what he was going through in his life. And what did people give him in return? Laughter, mockery, and trolling. Now I’ve heard that he tried to commit suicide in a moving car on the highway. I hope he’s okay, but this is the sad reality. Shame on you all for making fun of him. God is watching everyone. I just hope he’s fine)."

Munawar Faruqui also shared a video and said, "I will talk about mental health. We always say someone's mental health is a very real and serious thing. We always tell others to talk about their problems, but koi insaan agar baat karne aata hai toh hum mazak udaate hain uska. Yeh internet ko kya bana diya tumne? Koi share karne aayega toh tum usko bologe views ke liye kar raha hai (If someone talks about their problems, then we make a joke about it. What have you made the internet? If someone shares something, you say he's doing it for views)."

He added, "Tum consider toh karo, chali 20% chances hai voh views ke liye kar raha hoga, but agar voh nahi kar raha hoga views ke liye toh aap zimmedar ho. Kisi bhi mard ki zindagi main uski family ki problem se bada aur kuch nahi ho sakta. Voh duniya se lad lega lekin agar uske ghar main kankas hai toh voh bahut pereshaan rahega (At least consider even if he's doing it for views. But if he weren't doing it for views, you all would be responsible. For any man, there's nothing bigger than his family problems. He can fight the world, but will be stressed if he has problems in his family)."

Munawar further asked trolls to "chill" and said, "Mentally aise hi cheezen hurt karti hain. Toh please aap log dhayan rakho. Kisiko troll karna, bhai joke marne ke liye 50 cheezen mil jaayengi. Par aisi cheezon pe consider Kiya karo, internet ko aisa mat bana do ki bhai aap kisi ka dukh dekh hi naa sako (These things hurt mentally. So all of you please take care, You can get 50 things to joke about, don't troll anyone. Don't make internet such a place where you can't see other's pain)."

Munawar further revealed that he tried to reach out to Anurag when he first uploaded the video. He added that he talked to his closest person and got to know a lot of things. He added, "I hope he is fine, but this is not right. Aap pereshaan ho, but suicide is not the answer. Don't do this. No matter what happens, never take this step. Don't waste your life."

Prince Narula also took to Instagram stories to slam the trolls for not understanding Anurag's situation. He said, “Sometimes people think they have to die to prove that they are telling the truth. Right now, Anurag needs your support, he's very troubled due to his family problems.”