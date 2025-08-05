Swara Bhasker reveals her domestic worker calls her ‘aye bhendi’, Munawar Faruqui says ‘ghar par bhi troll rakha hai’

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker and her husband, politician Fahad Ahmad, are currently on the reality television show Pati Patni Aur Panga. In the latest episode, the contestants introduced their domestic workers, people who have been part of their lives for years. Swara introduced Jayshree, who has been with her since before she got married, and shared that she knows things even her husband doesn’t. Swara Bhasker talks about domestic worker, Munawar Faruqui roasts her.

Swara Bhasker talks about her domestic worker

Talking about Jayshree, Swara revealed, “Jaishree didi jo hain, voh aajtak mujhe naa Swara bolti hai naa didi bolti hai, voh mereko bolti hain Aye Bhendi. Mujhe nahi pata yeh gaali hai ki kya hai aur Jayshree ko kuch nahi keh sakte. Agar kabhi Jayshree ko puchliya ki aap kaam par kyun nahi aaye? toh kehti hai, Voh main kal Kantaal gayi thi. maine puch phone karke btaaya kyun nahi? Kehti hai surprise. (Jaishree didi still neither calls me Swara nor didi — she just calls me ‘Aye Bhendi’. I don’t even know if that’s a swear word or what, and you can’t say anything to Jayshree. If you ever ask her why she didn’t come to work, she says, ‘I had gone to Kantaal yesterday.’ When I asked why she didn’t call to inform, she says, ‘Surprise!’)."

She added, "And if Jayshree asks for a day off and you ask where she’s going, she says, ‘Aye, you go with your lover, right? Do I ask you? Then why are you asking me?’"

Swara added that her domestic worker knows things about her that even her husband doesn’t. Recalling the time she began dating Fahad, Swara shared that Jayshree once asked her, “Aye Bhendi, voh daadi waala tera lover hai? (Is that bearded guy your lover?)” Swara added that Jayshree was a witness at their wedding. Munawar Faruqui, the host of the show, joked, “Sahi hai, Swara ko Twitter ki itni adat hogyi hai, ki ghar par bhi troll hi rakha hai usne (That’s perfect, Swara is so used to Twitter that she’s kept a troll at home too)." Fahad also chimed in, saying Swara had even sought Jayshree’s approval before dating him.

About Pati Patni Aur Panga

The reality show, hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre, features popular celebrity couples and puts their relationships through a series of tests and twists to challenge their chemistry. The line-up includes Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, Avika Gor–Milind Chandwani, Geeta Phogat–Pawan Kumar, Debina Bonnerjee–Gurmeet Choudhary, Rubina Dilaik–Abhinav Shukla, and Sudesh Lehri–Mamta Lehri. The show is available to stream on JioHotstar.