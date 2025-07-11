Debina Bonnerjee says Pati Patni Aur Panga will clear this misconception about her and Gurmeet, show their ‘funny side’

Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are among the most loved television couples. The couple has repeatedly mesmerised audiences with their chemistry. Now, they are all set to entertain the fans together in the show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Debina Bonnerjee opens up on participating in Pati Patni Aur Panga with husband Gurmeet Choudhary.

Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show will premiere on August 2 on Jio Hotstar. The show also stars Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad, Aavika Gor-Milind Chandwani, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar and Sudesh Lehri-Mamta Lehri. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Debina Bonnerjee talked about returning to the showbiz after motherhood, doing a reality show instead of a daily soap and shared how Gurmeet is as a girl-dad.

Debina Bonnerjee on her comeback to television

Debina revealed that working has been her first love, and she wanted to always work, no matter what. However, she had to take a break to raise her kids. Talking about making her comeback, Debina said, "I didn't plan on leaving my work, but yes, I'll be doing acting and be on mainstream television after a very long time, and that is actually giving me goosebumps and coming back after a long time. Also in the time of social media, where you can directly ask your community how they're liking and how they're loving, I'm feeling like it's a full circle. When I was working earlier, there was not much of a social media buzz. But now I have a beautiful community of moms, grandmoms and the young people. It feels good about the fact that I have made motherhood so easy and nice, and that kind of gives motivation to them to think beyond housework, children and working even after giving birth."

Debina Bonnerjee on doing Pati Patni Aur Panga with Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina revealed what made her say yes to Pati Patni Aur Panga and said, "It's very lighthearted, it would be fun, and it would show the funniest version of ourselves — just the way we really are. Naturally, there are a lot of things that happen between couples that are funny, you know, and sometimes there are things I can't say out loud, just sitting alone on my vlog. But if such situations were recreated, it would be fun to see how we react to them in a lighthearted way."

She added, "So I felt there couldn’t have been a better show than this, where you just go and enjoy yourself. We've already done Khatron Ke Khiladi, we’ve done Jhalak too, and there isn’t really any other interesting show left that we haven’t tried. And Bigg Boss isn’t for us — it’s just not our cup of tea. So we thought this would be an amazing opportunity to explore the relationship space and to connect with our audience in a beautiful way."

She further talked about looking to discover each other while working together after many years and added, “Back then, you know, we were both slim, 22 years old, and there was a different kind of passion at that time. This time, when we went to shoot the promo, I felt there was a lot more freedom because, in the meantime, we’ve both worked with other people and realised that we always try to give our best. So that understanding was there. Gurmeet, as a person, is very subtle and doesn’t express a lot. So hopefully, during this show, I’ll get to see him open up and express himself more.”

Revealing if they were conscious about being trolled on the show, Debina said that there was absolutely no hesitation about the two of them coming back together. She said, "But of course, I did have a lot of thoughts before returning, because the reality is that we needed Gurmeet to make a comeback too. I feel that coming back after becoming a mother is something special — it’s a powerful message for others to see and celebrate. Motherhood doesn’t have to dim your passion or stop you from pursuing your goals. I want people to see that I’m managing everything joyfully, and that returning to work after having a child can give other women hope — that motherhood doesn’t mean it’s the end of everything. You can still look and feel the way you used to."

Misconception about Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina believes Pati Patni Aur Panga would clear the misconception of people that Gurmeet is the quiet one between them and said, "People often think that Gurmeet is the quiet one and I’m the one who does everything, always pointing fingers and taking charge. But actually, it’s the other way around. I’m the calm and patient one, and Gurmeet makes a lot of decisions himself while keeping me in the background. So I hope that side of us comes across."

Debina shared insights into Gurmeet's bond with the daughters and said, "He is a fabulous father, especially as a girl dad. He’s always conscious of where the girls are, what they’re doing, and how they’re feeling—every day it feels like something new is happening. After so many years, Gurmeet has returned, and he’s more eager than ever to spend time with the kids. The way the girls light up when he comes home is heartwarming."

She added, "Sometimes, we’re in the middle of important conversations, and I don’t even realise he’s home. But our daughters sense it—they start saying “Papa” and run to the door, and sure enough, Gurmeet is there. You won’t believe it until you see it yourself, how they just know he’s back."

Debina revealed if it was a concious choice to do a reality show instead of daily soap and added, "I wanted to work and didn’t mind doing other television shows either, but the expected timings—12-hour shifts, plus two hours of travel, and time to get ready—make it a bit difficult to manage right now as a new mother. It’s like an unlimited commitment, not just for a day or two. So that’s something that isn’t working for me at the moment. And of course, reality shows are a lot more fun, with less commitment, and they’re a great way to connect with the audience. So I felt it would be a nicer, lighter way to do something without such a big commitment."