Day after announcing engagement, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani join Pati Patni Aur Panga. Watch

Avika Gor, the actor who became a household name with the hugely popular Television show Balika Vadhu, surprised fans on Wednesday when she announced that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani. Just a day after the announcement, Avika and Milind were seen on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga together. (Also read: Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor announces engagement with IIM graduate Milind Chandwani: 'Easiest yes of my life') Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani announced their engagement this week.

Avika and Milind pose together

In a video that was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Avika was seen getting out of her vanity van on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga. Milind got out of the van first, almost tripping on the stairs, but thankfully, he saved himself from a bad fall. Avika walked down just behind in a bright red dress. Both Avika and Milind then stood next to each other and smiled for the paparazzi.

Check out the video here:

Avika announces engagement

On Wednesday, Avika announced her engagement with a pair of pictures where the two of them were seen smiling. Avika wrote in the caption, “He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order 🙈)... and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He’s logic, calm, and “let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case.” I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical.”

Avika has been in a relationship with Milind for over 5 years. She had introduced her boyfriend to the public in November 2020.

Avika and Milind are set to be a part of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, which will give an honest glimpse into the lives of celebrity couples.