Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor announces engagement with IIM graduate Milind Chandwani: 'Easiest yes of my life'

Avika Gor, who shot to fame as a child actor in Balika Vadhu, is engaged! The actor shared the announcement of her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani through a new Instagram post on Wednesday. Avika has been in a relationship with Milind for over 5 years. She had introduced her boyfriend to the public in November 2020. (Also read: Avika Gor and boyfriend Milind Chandwani are in Sonamarg, celebrating two years of love. See pics) Avika Gor has been in a relationship with Milind Chandwani since 2020.

Avika Gor gets engaged

In the pictures, Avika and Milind were seen smiling and posing for pictures. In the caption, Avika wrote, “He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order 🙈)... and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He’s logic, calm, and “let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case.” I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical.”

Check out their post below:

About their relationship

Avika had opened up about her relationship with Milind when she had appeared on the podcast hosted by Harsh Limbachia and Bharti Singh. She said, “He is a 9-5 corporate guy, who also runs an NGO. He is not from the industry. We met each other through a mutual friend in Hyderabad. He initially friend-zoned me for six months. I started liking him since day one. I was very sure about him. When you know, you know… Mere haath mein hota toh main saadhe chaar saal pehle shaadi kar chuki hoti. Kuch sochna nahin tha. Ab jo hai yahi hai. Mere dimaag mein toh ho chuki hai shaadi (It is what it is. There was no second thought about it. I am married to him in my mind). But he was sensible enough. He told me, ‘You’re still 26 and I am 32. You take your time to work and see life.’"

Avika Gor is known for her role in popular shows such as Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka. Milind runs an NGO called Camp Diaries and has participated in the adventure reality show MTV Roadies Real Heroes in the past.