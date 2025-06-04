Gurmeet Choudhary gives update after new worker commits theft at his, Debinna Bonnerjee's home; talks about kids' safety

In a shocking incident, a person committed theft at the residence of actor-couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee. Taking to Instagram Stories, Gurmeet shared an update with his fans and followers. (Also Read | Gurmeet Choudhary on his kids getting trolled: It comes with stardom, and we have made peace with it) Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee have been married for over 14 years.

Theft at Gurmeet Choudhary, Debinna Bonnerjee's home

Gurmeet said that the person stole some items and ran away. He wrote, "Alert: Today, a new worker stole some items from our home and ran away. Thankfully, we always verify anyone who comes to work so that we could act quickly. I'm especially grateful I was home, and my babies were safe in their room."

Gurmeet says they got back a few of their stuff

He added that they were able to get back several of their belongings. "With prompt action and a few calls, we recovered most of the items - and most importantly, everyone is safe. Just a bit of bad luck, but a strong reminder: Stay alert. Always verify anyone who enters your home for work. Gurmeet Choudhary," he concluded his post. Shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a folded hands emoji.

His post came just hours after they shared a bunch of pictures with their daughters--Iianna Choudhary and Divishha Choudhary. In the photos, all of them were dressed in white outfits as they posed and played in the bed. All of them smiled as they posed for the camera. Sharing the photos, Debinna wrote, "Tiny hands. Big hearts. Full life."

About Debinna and Gurmeet's family, projects

Debinna Bonnerjee and Gurmeet tied the knot on February 15, 2011, after dating for some time. They welcomed their first daughter, Lianna, in April 2022. Their second daughter, Divishha, was born in November 2022.

They starred together in the 2009 TV serial Ramayan as Sita and Ram, respectively. Debinna and Gurmeet began dating while working on the project.

They are set to star in the new reality TV show Pati Patni Aur Panga-Jodiyon ka Reality. Last month, Colors announced the show, revealing it will give a "fun glimpse into the lives of celebrity couples, as they take on entertaining challenges that test their chemistry."