Debina Bonnerjee on getting body shamed: Trolls are either too insensitive or uneducated

Actor Debina Bonnerjee is on her journey to be fit again after giving birth to her second child Divisha, with husband-actor Gurmeet Choudhary in December, last year. Besides her old pictures and clothes, what motivates her to keep going are the trolls body-shaming her on social media. Debina Bonerjee on trolling on her weight gain

The actor recently became a target of people trolling her on Instagram, calling her “chhoti haathi (baby elephant)’ . Addressing the same, she says, “The passing comments come for free from people. Initially, I was shocked by the comments. Aapko pata hai mai two babies ko manage karahi hoon. Even if I have help, it is difficult because my children want to be with their mother all the time. How can you (trolls) be so insensitive? Are you even human?”

“I divide my time between work and my kids. Moreover, after a C-section, the body just doesn’t support you. There is a tremendous change in the body. Lower back and stomach pain stay for some time,” adds Bonnerjee, sharing the challenges she faced as a new mother on a weight loss journey.

The actor, who is already down by one size, shares that there are times when she “wants to give it back to the trolls”.

“But, they are my reality check. They are either too insensitive or uneducated, aur agar main hurt hoti jarahi hoon toh mai hi bewakoof hoon. You can differentiate between judgemental and practical comments, to decide ki aapko offence lena hai ke nahi. I thought to myself ki bolna kitna asaan hai, toh inn logon ko karke dikha deti hoon.”

After losing a few inches and shedding 2kg in total till now, the 40-year-old is dedicated towards her goal.

“It is no magic. I am showing everyone my struggle on social media. Actor hoon toh mere liye easy nahi hai. It is equally difficult for me. I wake up at 4:30am in the morning everyday to workout in the gym. In fact, I sprint in the morning to gain muscle and lose inches. I don’t follow or believe in any fad diets, I take a clean and balanced diet,” she ends.