Hina Khan shares pics as she ties pigtails over a year after cancer treatment: ‘Can’t explain how I’ve missed this'

Actor Hina Khan has shared adorable pictures of herself in pigtails, which she was able to tie over a year after losing her hair to chemotherapy for her cancer treatment. Taking to Instagram, Hina posted the photos and talked about "choti choti khushiyan (small happiness)". (Also Read | Hina Khan thanks husband Rocky Jaiswal in emotional wedding video: ‘I don’t know what will happen tomorrow') Hina Khan shared cute photos on Instagram.

Hina Khan regrows her hair, ties pigtails

In the photos, Hina stood inside her washroom in a pink nightsuit. She was seen wearing two pigtails on the sides of her head. In the pictures, Hina smiled, made goofy faces and also pouted.

Sharing the pictures, Hina wrote, "Put my hair in pigtails after a year and a half..can’t explain Howwww Howwww Howwwww , I have missed those hair flips.. waitingggg.. OneDayAtATime..Ufffffff ye choti choti khushiyan..#PrettyLittleBaby #alhamdulillah #Gratitude (folded hands and nazar amulet emojis)."

About Hina's health

Hina had to shave her head following cancer diagnosis. In July 2024, the actor announced her health issue in an Instagram post, in which she assured fans she was doing well and that her treatment had begun.

Hina got married recently to Rocky Jaiswal

She was recently in the news as she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. The actor shared multiple photos from her marriage ceremony on Instagram. In one of the photos, Hina and Rocky signed marriage registration papers. "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband," Hina wrote in the caption.

For her wedding, Hina wore an opal green handloom saree with gold and silver motifs, paired with a blush pink border and veil. The outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra. Rocky also opted for an outfit by Manish, wearing an ivory ecru kurta set. They were in a relationship for over 13 years. They first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Hina played the role of Akshara and Rocky served as the supervising producer.

The actor, who has also appeared in reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11, was recently seen in the web series Griha Laxmi. Hina was diagnosed with the disease after she finished shooting for Griha Laxmi.