Hina Khan thanks husband Rocky Jaiswal in emotional wedding video: ‘I don’t know what will happen tomorrow'

TV star Hina Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday. The newlyweds have now shared an emotional video from their wedding ceremony, which shows them exchanging their wedding vows. (Also read: Hina Khan marries Rocky Jaiswal: 'Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law'. See pics) Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal got married in an intimate ceremony on 4 June.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's emotional wedding video

In the video shared online by a paparazzo account, Hina, who is battling breast cancer, can be seen facing the guests and reading her wedding vows. Hina looks visibly emotional as she says, "Being loved is beautiful, but to embrace a woman, with all the uncertainties in my life… I don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. With all my flaws, accepting a woman, it’s the biggest blessing in the world. Thank you so much," she said.

Rocky also shared his feelings and said, "She is not just my universe, she is my soul, she is my heart. And she makes everything go round. Everything makes sense only if she smiles. On that note, everybody has to make sure that she keeps on smiling. I love you.” To which she replied, “I love you.” Watch the video here.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tie the knot

On Wednesday, Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans with dreamy pictures of her nuptials. As the bride, Hina looked ethereal in a Manish Malhotra sari and jewellery. She chose a handloom saree in opal green, with gold and silver threads tracing age-old motifs across its weave. Rocky wore a Manish Malhotra's signature kurta in ecru.

About Hina and Rocky's love story

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where the actor played the lead role of Akshara while Rocky was part of the crew as a producer. Over time, their friendship grew into a romantic relationship, which they made public in 2017. Since then, the couple has stood by each other as constant pillars of support especially through Hina's battle with breast cancer. The couple had been dating for over 13 years.