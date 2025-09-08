Aly Goni says he's getting death threats for not saying Ganpati Bappa Morya, warns trolls: ‘Himmat hai toh mere saamne…’

Television actor Aly Goni recently faced backlash after a video of him not chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations surfaced on the internet. In an interview with Filmygyan, Aly revealed that he has been receiving death threats over the video and warned trolls that he will not tolerate anything said about his girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin or his family. Aly Goni reveals getting death threats for not chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya,

Aly Goni reveals getting death threats

Aly revealed that he has been getting death threats for not chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya and said, “Mujhe death threats aa rahe hain bhar-bhar ke. Mere emails bhare hue hain, mere comments bhare hue hain. Log tweet kar rahe hain ki mere liye FIR karo, for what? Main toh bohot normal si baat bolta hoon ki main toh Musalman hoon, isliye mere par daala gaya, par kai Hindu hain jo Ganpati nahi laate hain, kya woh Hindu nahi hain? (I am receiving death threats nonstop. My emails are flooded, my comments are full. People are tweeting, asking for an FIR against me—for what? I’m just saying something very normal: that I am a Muslim, so action was taken against me, but there are many Hindus who don’t bring Ganpati—does that mean they aren’t Hindu?).”

He further warned the trolls, “Ye jo dhamki dene wale hain ya jo Jasmin ko gali dene wale hain, inme se ek mein bhi himmat hai toh mere saamne aakar bole, I swear on God, main gardan kaat kar haath mein de dunga. Meri maa, behen ya Jasmine ke baare mein koi bolega toh I will not tolerate. (Those who are giving threats or abusing Jasmin, if any of them have the courage, let them come in front of me and say it. I swear on God, I will cut their neck and hold it in my hand. If anyone says anything about my mother, sister, or Jasmine, I will not tolerate it).”

In the same interview, he clarified that it was his first time attending Ganpati celebrations, and he simply got lost in his thoughts. He further explained that in his religion, he is not allowed to pray outside of offering namaz.

All about the viral video

Earlier this week, Aly attended Ganpati Puja at his friend and Laughter Chefs co-star Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah’s home, along with his girlfriend and actor Jasmine Bhasin. In the video, Aly could be seen standing quietly while Jasmin and others were chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya. Jasmine was even seen urging him to join the chant, but he chose not to participate. Following this, Aly was heavily trolled on social media.

On work front

Meanwhile, Aly was most recently seen on the reality cooking show Laughter Chefs Season 2. Hosted by Harpal Singh Sodhi and Bharti Singh, the show concluded in July this year with Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra emerging as winners. Aly and his partner, Reem Shaikh, finished as runner-ups.