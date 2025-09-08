Aly Goni breaks silence after getting hate for not chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya': Hum puja nahi karte hai

Actor Aly Goni recently faced backlash for not chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and friend Nia Sharma. Aly has now clarified that his silence wasn't meant to disrespect anyone but stemmed from confusion. Aly Goni has been dating actor Jasmin Bhasin for the past few years.

Aly reacts to the backlash

Aly addressed getting hate following the video during an episode of OffScript on the YouTube channel of Filmygyan. During the conversation, he admitted that he didn’t understand why he got trolled for the video from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

“I didn’t even realise it. I was lost in my thoughts. I never imagined something like this could create such a big issue. This was my first time attending Ganpati celebrations…I usually don’t go. I didn’t know what exactly I was supposed to do there, and I always worry that I might unintentionally do something wrong," Aly said.

Aly shared that he was cautious during the Ganpati celebration, saying, that he is “very random” and “says anything.” That’s what made him hesitant to participate fully, fearing he might unintentionally offend someone.

The actor added, “It’s not allowed in my religion, hum puja nahi karte hai (we don’t pray). We have one belief – we offer namaz, we pray, and we respect all religions. It is written in the Quran that we must respect everyone, and I do."

What do we know about the viral video

Aly along with Jasmine recently attended the Ganpati puja at actor and friend Ankita Lokhande’s residence during Ganeshotsav celebrations. Several pictures and videos from the outing emerged on social media, out of which one garnered a lot of attention.

In the video, Aly is seen standing quietly as Jasmin and others enthusiastically dance and chant ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ during the festivities. At one moment, Jasmin is seen urging Aly to join the chanting, but he chooses not to participate. Aly was slammed on social media for his actions, with many social media users calling him disrespectful.

Aly is known for starring in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and featuring in Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Nach Baliye 9. When it comes to his personal life, Aly has been dating actor Jasmin for the past few years.