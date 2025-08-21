Jasmin Bhasin expresses desire to adopt a baby girl; calls it a promise made to God

Actor Jasmin Bhasin recently shared her heartfelt desire to adopt a baby girl, expressing her determination to turn this dream into a reality soon during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. Earlier, during her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin had spoken to co-contestant Shardul Pandit about her views on motherhood.

Jasmin Bhasin reveals desire to adopt

Jasmin recently discussed her plans to adopt a baby girl during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session.

She shared her thoughts and aspirations with her followers when one social media user asked her when she thought about adopting a baby girl and called the thought “beautiful.”

To this, the 35-year-old actor responded, “When I left home and realised how difficult it is, I promised God that when I create a life where I can give a comfortable life to another human, I will adopt and raise a baby girl.”

This is not the first time she has expressed a desire to adopt a baby girl. Earlier, during her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin had spoken to co-contestant Shardul Pandit about her views on marriage and motherhood.

She had said, “It is not like I absolutely have to get married. If it doesn’t happen, it is okay. I don’t want a marriage which I will give up on after some time. I am not a quitter. If I don’t find the right person, it is okay. I want to adopt a baby girl and give her a great life, to the best of my capabilities.”

About Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin is popularly known for her shows Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin 4. Apart from her television shows, Jasmin is also known for featuring in Punjabi films like Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, Warning 2, and Badnaam, among others. She was last seen in Karan Johar's reality game show The Traitors, which also featured Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed, Purav Jha, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija, and Anshula Kapoor. The show was won by Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther. Jasmin is yet to announce her next project.

When it comes to her personal life, Jasmin has been dating actor Aly Goni for the past few years.