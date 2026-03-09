‘Our priority is his health’: Anurag Dobhal's manager says YouTuber is in OT, sustained fractures in car crash

He went on to add, “Those who are making fake videos that no one is here and stuff, my request to you guys also dont spread rumours and hatred. And jo fake videos bana rahe he laath khayi thi na uss din video banane ke chakkar mai galat news mat spread karo for some videos and to fans my request is dont target or give hate to anyone.”

In the statement posted on his Instagram Stories, Rohit wrote: “Had a conversation with Anurag Bhai before he was taken to OT. He is in OT for treatment of fractures. As I said earlier as well, please do not make assumptions and believe in rumours. All close friends and people are here as well as Ritika Bhabi.”

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while driving at 140 kmph and streaming on Instagram Live on Saturday. He was admitted to the ICU. His manager, Rohit Panday has been sharing updates about Anurag's health to his fans. On Monday evening, he shared that the YouTuber is being treated in OT for his fractures.

The statement continued, “Our priority is his health and recovery and health and nothing else. I as Anurag Dobhal's manager is the only person authorised to provide news and updates so don't believe in some influencers/creators craving for views even at this point of time.”

Earlier, Rohit had shared updates on social media about his health. One update read: “He has been moved to another hospital, currently in ICU and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors & everyone else. Thanks to people who have been supporting us, specially thanks to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got help for him, aap log bhagwan ho sach ma (you people are truly god.)” He also thanked fans for their support throughout this ordeal.

More details about Anurag Dobhal’s car crash While driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, with the speedometer reportedly showing 140-150 kmph, Anurag told viewers he felt completely alone and had no one left to call. During the livestream, he said, “Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu (I have no one left, whom to call?), let's go for a final ride.” A few days ago, Anurag had shared a disturbing note on Instagram, claiming that he faced mental harassment and torture. He then released what he called his ‘last video’ and blamed his parents and siblings for ‘torturing’ him. He claimed that they were against his inter-caste marriage and did not allow his wife, Ritika Chauhan, to enter the house.