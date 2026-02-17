Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience explains why women over 35 tend to gain weight despite exercising
Weight gain in women over 35 may not have anything to do with working out or eating clean. Raj explains why it happens and how you can address the issue.
Do you feel like you’re gaining weight every other day despite working out consistently and eating clean? For many women over 35, this pattern can feel confusing and deeply frustrating - especially when you’re doing “everything right”. But these changes aren’t random, and they don’t automatically signal fat gain. The question is: why does this happen, and more importantly, can it be controlled?
Chennai-based fitness trainer with 18 years of experience, Raj Ganpath - founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy - is breaking down the real reasons behind the weight fluctuations many women over 35 experience, along with practical ways to address them.
In an Instagram video shared on February 17, the fitness trainer states, “Weight fluctuations for women over the age of 35, even for those who are regularly exercising. Why does this happen? Is this normal? What's going on here? Let me explain in 60 seconds.”
Is it something to be worried about?
According to Raj, there’s no cause for alarm - weight gain after 35 is entirely normal and something millions of women worldwide experience. The reassuring part? It can absolutely be managed with the right approach.
He explains, “Firstly, there is nothing to be worried about and you are not the only one experiencing this. There are millions and millions of women who go through this every day and it can most definitely be addressed. So, don't be alarmed.”
What is the cause of weight fluctuations?
Raj explains that body weight naturally fluctuates, especially when you experience repeated cycles of gaining and losing weight. Often, these shifts are linked to water retention - meaning the change on the scale reflects fluid balance rather than actual fat gain or loss.
He stresses, “Secondly, when your body weight fluctuates, it means that you're gaining and losing weight repeatedly. Yes, but it does not mean that you're gaining and losing fat repeatedly. It simply means that you're storing and shedding water.”
Why does this happen?
The fitness trainer emphasises that this isn’t a result of doing something wrong. Rather, it’s driven by natural hormonal fluctuations after 35 - particularly shifts in oestrogen levels, which play a key role in regulating fluid balance in the body.
He explains, “Thirdly, this is not happening because you are doing something wrong. It's happening because the hormone levels inside your body are fluctuating, especially oestrogen, which is responsible for fluid balance. This happens to all women, but it happens more and more after the age of 35 as you get into perimenopause and as you get closer to menopause.”
Can this be addressed?
Raj reassures that this issue can absolutely be addressed - and even significantly improved. The key lies in consistently following these three simple, practical steps:
- Drink plenty of water: At least 30ml per kilo of your body weight every day.
- Adequate sleep: Prioritise seven to eight hours of sleep every day. This can be hard, but try and do your best.
- Limit starchy and sugary foods: Cut back on the amount of starchy and sugary foods you consume.
The fitness trainer stresses that sticking to these simple steps can help keep weight fluctuations far more controlled and manageable.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
