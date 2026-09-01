H1N1 or regular flu? Doctor explains main differences and 7 warning signs that need medical attention
How do you know if it is H1N1 or regular, seasonal flu? Know who is at risk and when should you see a doctor.
Lately, everyone seems to be falling sick, experiencing fever, cough, body aches, and fatigue. With similar symptoms appearing all around, it can be difficult to tell whether you have regular seasonal flu or H1N1. Although the two illnesses have several overlapping signs, knowing how H1N1 may progress and recognising its warning signs is important.
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Dr Chirag Tandon, director of internal medicine at ShardaCare-Healthcity, explained how to differentiate between H1N1 and ordinary flu. Their initial symptoms may appear similar; the way the illness progresses can differ. “With ordinary flu, patients generally recover within a few days with adequate rest and fluids. The main concern is that people may mistake the initial flu symptoms of H1N1 for regular flu, rely on home remedies, and wait for them to subside. If the symptoms continue to worsen, the situation can become serious.”
What do you need to be alert about? Pay attention to how the illness progresses. If your flu-like symptoms worsen instead of subsiding or gradually improving, you should be cautious.
What do H1N1 symptoms look like?
As mentioned, the progression of the illness is crucial to watch. Dr Tandon described that symptoms during the initial stage may include fever, cough, throat pain, body aches, and fatigue. But it is important to observe whether these signs begin to subside or continue to worsen over the following days. If the fever does not come down, breathing becomes tough, weakness increases or cough worsens, it should not be considered part of the natural course of ordinary flu.
Who is more vulnerable to severe illness?
Dr Tandon named infants, older adults, pregnant women, and people with diabetes, asthma, heart disease, or a weakened immune system. They need to be extremely cautious, as they fall in high-risk groups, and depending entirely on home care may not be enough. They should consult a doctor early before the symptoms become severe, as their condition may deteriorate more quickly.
Can H1N1 be treated with home remedies?
The expert believed warm fluids, adequate hydration, and rest may provide some symptomatic relief. But Dr Tandon cautioned that these measures cannot determine whether the infection is improving or progressing. Therefore, symptoms such as fever and cough, along with energy levels and breathing, should be monitored closely, especially among high-risk groups.
Why should you avoid self-medication?
You should not self-medicate. Avoid excessive use of antibiotics. The doctor said, “Self-medicating with antibiotics can cause side effects and may lead to health complications in the long run. Antibiotics have no effect on the virus responsible for the illness.”
Which warning signs require medical attention?
Dr Tandon informed that some of the serious complications may arise from H1N1. “Pneumonia is one severe threat that comes from H1N1 alongside breathing difficulties, and it may take longer to realize that the problem could escalate,” he said.
Warning signs include:
- Fever that does not improve
- Shortness of breath
- Chest pain
- Extreme fatigue
- Confusion
- Inability to eat or drink
- Symptoms that improve initially but return or worsen
These signs indicate that as the illness worsens, it may no longer be manageable with home care alone.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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