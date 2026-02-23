Sitting at work all day? Try this 10-minute micro workout routine to stay active

Do you sit at work all day? Even on non-working days or weekends, many people tend to become couch potatoes and slouch in front of a screen for hours. Or maybe you are in the middle of an exam season and cannot afford to step away for long. And even if you are not hitting the gym, you can still stay active with short, simple micro workouts that keep your body moving and reduce stiffness.



We spoke with Delhi-based nutritionist and senior fitness master trainer Mitushi Ajmera, who explained how micro workouts can help improve fitness for those who have limited time.

What is a micro workout? So you have no time to make it to the gym? Fret not, micro workout is here and can be done at home only. It is a practical alternative and is also realistically doable within a limited time frame.

Mitushi described the time frame of a micro workout: “A micro workout is any brief bout of exercise lasting about 5 to 15 minutes, and sometimes even a focused 30-minute session can fall into this category.”



Further, she also identified what makes micro workouts so manageable: “Instead of relying on one long session, movement can be split into short bouts across the day, making fitness more doable, sustainable, and effective.”

Who may benefit from micro workouts? Mitushi listed key groups such as busy professionals, new mothers, people recovering from illness or injury, older adults, beginners, and athletes, beginners, and athletes as those who can benefit the most from micro workouts. Here are the reasons she shared for each:

Busy professionals: Short sessions fit easily between meetings or work blocks, making consistency more realistic than waiting for a full hour window.

Short sessions fit easily between meetings or work blocks, making consistency more realistic than waiting for a full hour window. New mothers: Small pockets of available time can be used effectively without needing an uninterrupted workout duration.

Small pockets of available time can be used effectively without needing an uninterrupted workout duration. Recovering from illness or injury: Limited stamina or strength can make long sessions difficult, while brief bouts allow gradual rebuilding.

Limited stamina or strength can make long sessions difficult, while brief bouts allow gradual rebuilding. Older adults: Shorter sessions are often better tolerated physically and reduce fatigue while still providing movement stimulus.

Shorter sessions are often better tolerated physically and reduce fatigue while still providing movement stimulus. Beginners: Starting with small, manageable sessions lowers intimidation and builds confidence, making it easier to form a habit.

Starting with small, manageable sessions lowers intimidation and builds confidence, making it easier to form a habit. Athletes and serious trainees: Micro sessions allow focused skill work, strength sets, or conditioning bursts while managing fatigue, making it easier to maintain intensity and repeat high-quality efforts. Why and how they help

Micro workouts are not only about saving time, but they are also about training smarter. Most of the time, one may associate productivity with sweating out at the gym for long hours, but real fitness comes from quality.

Mitushi mentioned that the biggest advantage of micro workouts is flexibility, “Instead of a single long session, exercise can be distributed throughout the day; for example, a short strength block, a brief cardio bout, and a quick mobility session.”

And don't dismiss them as too casual, as they come with real physiological benefits. According to the nutritionist, frequent movement supports circulation, digestion, joint mobility, insulin senstivity and energy regulation.