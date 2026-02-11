Did you know that your long hours of sitting can undo workout benefits? Cardiologist explains why this may happen
Long hour shifts often mean sitting at your desk for an unhealthy amount of time. With work keeping you busy chasing deadlines and attending meetings, it is easy to forget to stretch your legs or move around. Many people assume they can compensate for prolonged sitting with intense gym workouts later in the day. In reality, exercise alone cannot fully reverse the damage caused by sitting for long hours.
We have spoken to Dr C. S. Aravind, senior consultant – cardiology, SRM Global Hospitals, Chennai, to get a clear understanding of how it adversely impacts your health, particularly heart health.
How does prolonged sitting damage your health?
Even if you are physically active, spending most of the day sitting can limit the protective effects of exercise on your health. Since the heart benefits from regular movement, prolonged periods of sitting can take a toll on this vital organ, the cardiologist reminded. He also dispelled the misconception that a daily exercise routine can fully offset the health risks associated with sitting for extended hours.
“Prolonged sitting for 8 to 10 hours can lead to reduced blood flow, lower muscle activity, and impact sugar and fat metabolism in the body,” Dr Aravind warned.
Usually, it is recommended to get at least an hour of physical activity each day. However, when you sit for long periods, your health parameters can go haywire, irrespective of how much you exercise.
“Even in individuals who are physically active for 30 to 60 minutes a day, prolonged sitting has been shown to increase blood pressure, cholesterol levels, insulin resistance, and inflammation, which are major risk factors for cardiovascular diseases.”
The cardiologist stated that in clinical settings, it is not uncommon to observe physically active individuals with early signs of cardiovascular risk factors because of sedentary work habits. This demonstrates how debilitating sitting is for your health.
How to fix?
It is non-negotiable to take breaks in between. The cardiologist added, “Taking regular breaks from sitting every 30-60 minutes can lower the risk factors for cardiovascular disease.” He listed out activities like standing, walking around for a few minutes, stretching, or taking the stairs, which help to keep the blood flowing and metabolism in balance.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
