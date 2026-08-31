Step inside Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's first home in Chennai: 18th-floor gem that blends vintage and modern styles
Situated on the 18th floor, Aditi and Siddharth's Chennai home blends minimalist and maximalist decor, showcasing custom pieces and vintage finds.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth opened the doors to their home in Chennai, the couple's first home together after their marriage and the first home either had owned. The pictures from their gorgeous abode were shared by Architectural Digest (AD) India on August 31.
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Inside Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's first home together
According to AD India, the couple bought the apartment originally designed by architect Sruthi C Reddy and brought in designer Pavitra Rajaram to make it feel more like theirs. Perched on the 18th floor, their home is a 4,000-square-foot space wrapped in balconies and enormous windows. Let's take a look inside:
Aditi and Siddharth's home in Chennai sits atop the city skyline and offers a gorgeous view of the vistas stretching before them, including familiar landmarks and the sea. The layout of the house maintains spatial continuity, allowing the apartment to be experienced almost as a single, extended composition. Siddharth, calling this layout ‘throw’, told AD, “This long throw is my favourite part of the house.”
The details
The living room stays alight with the sun thanks to large French windows that surround the house and are covered with pretty linen curtains. The couple do not limit the designs to a trendy minimalist aesthetic; rather, they allow maximalism into their home through tastefully selected couches and cushions in varied patterns that all tie together in a beautiful rhythm.
A Taherallys glass chandelier, a custom glass coffee table, a wicker hand chair, a mouth-blown pink glass sculpture from, silk jamdani cushions, and a hand-knotted Manchaha carpet elevate the space.
The foyer and passage are equally stunning, defined by a vintage Turkish runner, a teakwood study desk, a Burmese lacquer box, a cast brass butter lamp, vintage Japanese woodblock prints, a mother-of-pearl-and-ebony glass cabinet, and artworks collected by the couple.
The bedroom
Mixing contemporary taste with vintage furniture, Aditi and Siddharth's primary bedroom becomes one of the most stunning corners of the house. The highlight has to be the custom four-poster bed, elevated by an ivory carpet, comfy beddings, floral wallpaper, and dark teakwood side tables that complete the picture.
The loud-yet-minimal language continues in the couple's den, which they also use as an office space. It features a bookshelf that serves as a personal archive, displaying vintage vinyl records, Filmfare Awards, a handmade film projector gifted by Siddharth’s guru, Kamal Haasan, and a blue artwork by Aditi’s childhood friends.
The TV room also follows the same design language, with custom bright yellow wallpaper set against Sabyasachi velvet upholstery, a vintage hand-knotted carpet, a cast-brass cocktail table, and an Art Deco brass-and-glass floor lamp.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More