Step inside Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's first home in Chennai: 18th-floor gem that blends vintage and modern styles

Aditi and Siddharth's home in Chennai sits atop the city skyline and offers a gorgeous view of the vistas stretching before them, including familiar landmarks and the sea. The layout of the house maintains spatial continuity, allowing the apartment to be experienced almost as a single, extended composition. Siddharth, calling this layout ‘throw’, told AD, “This long throw is my favourite part of the house.”

According to AD India, the couple bought the apartment originally designed by architect Sruthi C Reddy and brought in designer Pavitra Rajaram to make it feel more like theirs. Perched on the 18th floor, their home is a 4,000-square-foot space wrapped in balconies and enormous windows. Let's take a look inside:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth opened the doors to their home in Chennai, the couple's first home together after their marriage and the first home either had owned. The pictures from their gorgeous abode were shared by Architectural Digest (AD) India on August 31.

The details The living room stays alight with the sun thanks to large French windows that surround the house and are covered with pretty linen curtains. The couple do not limit the designs to a trendy minimalist aesthetic; rather, they allow maximalism into their home through tastefully selected couches and cushions in varied patterns that all tie together in a beautiful rhythm.

A Taherallys glass chandelier, a custom glass coffee table, a wicker hand chair, a mouth-blown pink glass sculpture from, silk jamdani cushions, and a hand-knotted Manchaha carpet elevate the space.

The foyer and passage are equally stunning, defined by a vintage Turkish runner, a teakwood study desk, a Burmese lacquer box, a cast brass butter lamp, vintage Japanese woodblock prints, a mother-of-pearl-and-ebony glass cabinet, and artworks collected by the couple.

The bedroom Mixing contemporary taste with vintage furniture, Aditi and Siddharth's primary bedroom becomes one of the most stunning corners of the house. The highlight has to be the custom four-poster bed, elevated by an ivory carpet, comfy beddings, floral wallpaper, and dark teakwood side tables that complete the picture.

The loud-yet-minimal language continues in the couple's den, which they also use as an office space. It features a bookshelf that serves as a personal archive, displaying vintage vinyl records, Filmfare Awards, a handmade film projector gifted by Siddharth’s guru, Kamal Haasan, and a blue artwork by Aditi’s childhood friends.

The TV room also follows the same design language, with custom bright yellow wallpaper set against Sabyasachi velvet upholstery, a vintage hand-knotted carpet, a cast-brass cocktail table, and an Art Deco brass-and-glass floor lamp.