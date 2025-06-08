Which country in Southeast Asia is the most popular among Indian travellers?

Known for its pristine beaches, affordable stays and vibrant nightlife, this country received the highest number of Indian tourists among Southeast Asian countries in 2024. Can you guess which one? This country in Southeast Asia is a clear favourite among Indian tourists.

India is one of Thailand’s most significant tourism markets, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said in a press release in December 2024 to celebrate the 2 million-mark of Indian tourists in Thailand.

In 2023, Indian tourists generated 61.9 billion Baht in revenue for Thailand.

More than 35.5 million foreign tourists visited Thailand in 2024. Of these, 2.1 million were Indians.

Indian travellers arrive in Thailand around the year. November to February is typically considered the high tourist season, overlapping with winter vacation for schoolchildren in India.

What makes Thailand so attractive to Indians?

Thailand is a popular tourist destination with both bachelors and families. There are plenty of factors that contribute to Thailand’s popularity as India’s favourite tourist destination, including accessibility, affordability and distance.

In its press release, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said: “Thailand’s strong air connectivity with India has been instrumental in fostering this growth. As of June 2024, 342 weekly flights between the two nations offered 2.9 million seats annually, representing a 92.2% rebound from pre-pandemic levels. Recent additions, including Indigo’s Hyderabad-Bangkok route, THAI’s Kochi-Bangkok flights, and Thai AirAsia’s Vishakhapatnam-Bangkok service, have further enhanced accessibility.”

Friendly visa policies are another major factor contributing the footfall. Thailand has visa-free entry for Indians ‘until further notice’.

What are the popular tourist attractions in Thailand?

Popular tourist destinations in Thailand include Bangkok, Phuket, Chon Buri, Krabi, Chiang Mai and Phang-nga.

Places like Phuket and Krabi are known for their stunning beaches and water activities. In Bangkok, tourists can enjoy shopping, visit famous temples like Wat Phra Kaew and Wat Arun, or drop into one of the city’s famous rooftop bars.

Chiang Mai, located in northern Thailand, is famous for its historic temples, night markets, and mountain landscapes. It also serves as a base for visiting elephant sanctuaries.