Bihar on alert as major rivers swell following heavy rains, all 69 gates of Sone Barrage opened

Incessant rains lashed several parts of Bihar over the past 24 hours, causing water levels in major rivers to rise and prompting authorities to remain on alert, officials said on Wednesday. All 69 gates of the Sone Barrage at Indrapuri in Rohtas district have been opened to facilitate the flow of water and help control the flood situation(Photo by \ Hindustan Times, representational image)

All 69 gates of the Sone Barrage at Indrapuri in Rohtas district have been opened to facilitate the flow of water and help control the flood situation, they said.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Bihar Water Resources Department (WRD), the Kosi, Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Ganga and Punpun rivers are flowing above the danger mark at several places, while water levels at some other locations have reached the warning level.

The Gandak was flowing above the danger mark at Dumaria Ghat in Gopalganj, Sidhwalia and adjoining areas, the bulletin said.

The Kosi was flowing above the danger mark at Baltara in Khagaria and Kursela in Katihar.

The Burhi Gandak and Ganga were also flowing above the danger mark at several locations, while the Punpun had crossed the danger mark at some places.

No casualty has been reported so far and people from low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places by the respective district administrations, a senior WRD official said.

"All departments concerned are on alert," the official said, adding that officials have been directed to maintain continuous vigilance and monitoring, stock essential materials and regularly inspect embankments.

District administrations are also issuing timely alerts through loudspeakers and microphones in sensitive areas, the official said.

According to the latest rainfall bulletin issued by the meteorological department, light to moderate rain was recorded in several districts, including Araria, Arwal, Banka, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Jamui, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Lakhisarai, Madhubani, Munger, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna, Purnea, Rohtas, Samastipur, Saran, Sheikhpura, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Siwan, Vaishali, West Champaran and Aurangabad since September 1.

The discharge of water from different barrages in the state was also high, the official said.

"It all happened because of the incessant rains in several parts of the state and also relentless rain in certain parts of Nepal," he said.

The affected districts include Bhagalpur, West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Jehanabad, Madhubani, Araria, Purnea, Katihar and Bhojpur.

The discharge through Sone barrage at Indrapuri was 5.59 lakh cusecs till 6 pm on Wednesday, while the discharge through the Kosi Barrage at Birpur stood at 2.29 lakh cusecs and through the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar at 1.77 lakh cusecs, the bulletin said.

Opening all 69 gates of the Sone Barrage will facilitate the flow of water and help control the flood situation, officials said.

In Patna, rising water levels in the Ganga have submerged several roadside shops and vendors' carts along JP Ganga Path, popularly known as Marine Drive.

In Aurangabad, flood-like conditions have emerged in Goh block and surrounding areas following the swelling of the Bela Punpun river.

Floodwaters have entered several villages, officials said.