5 dead, 20 injured in bus-bulker crash in MP; PM Modi offers condolences

At least five people lost their lives, and around 20 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus collided with a bulker truck ('capsule' tanker) on National Highway 39 near the Badwar stand on Wednesday. Collector and District Magistrate Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi detailed the incident, saying that the bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch after the collision. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief and offered condolences following a tragic mishap in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

In a statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on social media platform X, PM Modi conveyed his sympathies to the affected families.

"The loss of lives due to a mishap in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured: PM," the PMO India said.

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Meanwhile, Collector and District Magistrate Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi detailed the incident, saying that the bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch after the collision. Superintendent of Police (SP) reached the site of the incident to conduct the rescue operation. Locals, rescue teams, and public representatives also joined the efforts.

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“The collision between the bus and the other vehicle, a ‘capsule’ [tanker], occurred at a spot about 4 kilometres ahead of Gurh. In this incident, the bus fell into a roadside ditch. Immediately, the Superintendent of Police (SP), the entire administration, medical teams, local villagers, and public representatives reached the site. Everyone here worked with sensitivity during the rescue operation," DM Suryavanshi said.

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Speaking on the death toll, Suryavanshi said, "The rough estimate is that 20 people are injured and five have died. Everyone is engaged in the rescue operation.”