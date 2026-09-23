Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s check dress is going viral, here’s the Tamil textile behind it

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the Canadian actor of Sri Lankan descent and Tamil heritage , made a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show with American comedian and actor Hasan Minhaj, in a Madras check dress with a modern touch. The eye-catching mini dress with a structured corset bodice, a sweetheart neckline and voluminous box-pleated skirt, is designed by Chennai-based designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

The designer’s September 22 Instagram post about the dress has drawn over 500k views, bringing attention to its striking use of Tamil Nadu’s traditional Paalum Pazhamum Kattam, a checked pattern featuring warm shades of orange, ochre, green, maroon and red.

“The Paalum Pazhamum checked saree is a Tamil household staple. Woven in silk, it’s a sign of tradition and celebration. We wanted to take this saree that stood the test of time and create a modern statement out of it,” the designer shared, adding that it was indeed cut out of a saree.

Ramakrishnan, who is of Sri Lankan Tamil heritage, has previously worked with the designer to reinterpret South Asian textiles through contemporary silhouettes. The reinvention was much appreciated online, with many taking to the comment section to share praise. “Utterly love this! This is one time I won’t mourn a heritage textile,” said one. “The Madras check pattern is a statement!!” said another.