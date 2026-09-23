Indian man breaks down cost of living in Australia, reveals ₹2.6 lakh monthly spend

Gautam shared that his average monthly income eventually reached around $10,000 (around ₹6.7 lakh) before tax, or approximately $7,500 (approximately ₹5 lakh) after tax.

In the clip, Gautam revealed that his first job in Australia was at an Indian grocery store, where he worked six days a week and earned around $500 ( ₹34,000) per week. He then took up a retail job that paid approximately $1,100 ( ₹75,000) a week and started his own practice as a psychosocial risk consultant, earning around $3,000 (around ₹2 lakh) a month per client.

An Indian man living in Sydney recently shared a detailed breakdown of his income and monthly expenses, offering a glimpse into how much he earned and saved during his time in Australia. Taking to Instagram, Divyaj Gautam, who goes by @psych.actually on the platform, shared that he is leaving Australia in 18 days and decided to share the “actual numbers” from his time in the country.

(Also Read: Indian man goes from delivering pizzas in Australia to owning 3 restaurants, house, BMW)

Cost of living in Sydney Gautam then broke down his monthly expenses in Sydney. He said that he spent around $2,400 (around ₹1.62 lakh) on rent, $350 ( ₹24,000) on utilities, $500 ( ₹34,000) on groceries, $100 (around ₹7,000) on his gym membership and between $500 and $600 ( ₹34,000 to ₹40,000) on going out.

“That’s roughly $3,900 (around ₹2.6 lakh) to live here,” he said, adding that this left him with around $3,600 a month (approximately ₹2.4 lakh), which he said he saved almost entirely.

“I’d rather land in India with a cushion than with a plan,” Gautam said.

In the caption of the post, Gautam described the figures as the “actual numbers” and again listed his income and expenses. “18 days till I leave Sydney. The actual numbers,” he wrote.

He said the two jobs he initially took paid him based on the hours he worked, while his consulting practice allowed him to earn from his professional skills. “The two jobs paid me for my hours. The consulting pays me for a service. Same city, same me, that’s the only thing that changed,” he wrote.