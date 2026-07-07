Mark Cuban advocates for $20 minimum wage amid rising living costs, ‘It was embarrassing to me…’

As artificial intelligence rapidly becomes a standard tool for businesses aiming to increase profits and minimize expenditures, employees have valid concerns. Mark Cuban criticizes the current $7.25 minimum wage, arguing for a $20 raise to ensure livable salaries for workers. (AP)

A study conducted by McKinsey and Company in 2024 reveals that 78% of organizations incorporate AI into at least one aspect of their operations. It is reasonable to question whether this technology will enhance the value of workers' skills or render them obsolete.

Cuban Calls for higher wages, emphasizing AI's role in job creation Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban strongly advocates for the former perspective. Rather than perceiving AI as a substitute for human labor, he likens it to groundbreaking innovations such as personal computers and the internet. He believes that the most successful people will be those who embrace the opportunity to learn how to utilize AI effectively, thereby working more efficiently and providing greater value.

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In a post on X, Cuban said that increasing hourly rates is a necessary advancement that has been delayed for too long.

This comes as employees in some US states earn a mere $5.15 for every hour spent diligently bussing tables, restocking store shelves, and cooking burgers.

While several companies report unprecedented profits and achieve trillion-dollar market valuations, millions of Americans who are living below the poverty threshold are left wondering if they will ever share in this prosperity.

“I’ve said before I think raising the federal minimum wage to $20 is smart,” Cuban stated on X in a post last month.