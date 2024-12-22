Menu Explore
Mark Cuban claps back at Elon Musk by investigating X owner's AfD comments with AI Chatbot

ByShweta Kukreti
Dec 22, 2024 04:49 PM IST

Billionaire Mark Cuban examined Tesla CEO Elon Musk's remarks, equating the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to the US Democratic Party of 2008. He reacted to the X owner's comments, which were made following the fall of the German coalition government this week, using Grok, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot on X.

Mark Cuban examined AfD's policy platform, concluding that the party “most closely resembles the **Republican Party** in the United States, particularly in its current, more right-wing to far-right incarnation.”(AP)
The German party, according to Cuban's AI-generated post, is more akin to the Republican Party than the Democratic Party. Meanwhile, X users noted Cuban failed to inform Grok that Musk's analogy was a reference to the Democratic Party of 2008, the year that then-President Barack Obama assumed office.

In recent years, the AfD has gained popularity, becoming the first far-right political party to emerge victorious in a state election in Germany since World War II in September.

The judiciary of the country has classified the party as a “suspected extremist” organisation since 2021, and it upheld the categorisation in its most recent verdict in 2024.

Musk says AfD is ‘the only hope for Germany’

On Monday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a vote of confidence, and the AfD is probably going to strive to win over a good number of supporters in the country's impending snap elections.

Musk asserted the AfD is “the only hope for Germany” and that “only the AfD can save Germany” in a recent post endorsing the party on X.

Responding to Connecticut Democrat Senator Chris Murphy's statement on CNN's Dana Bash that Musk is effectively endorsing a “neo-Nazi” and “extremist group,” Musk posted on X on Friday afternoon: “What a huge liar.”

“The AfD policies are identical to those of the US Democratic Party when Obama took office! I don't think there is a single difference,” he added.

Also Read: Scholz dismisses Musk's assertion that only far-right party can "save" Germany

Mark Cuban reacts

Later, Cuban examined AfD's policy platform, concluding that the party “most closely resembles the **Republican Party** in the United States, particularly in its current, more right-wing to far-right incarnation.”

“I love @grok. It's literally the reason I keep this app,” Cuban stated in a tweet, referring to the chatbot that helps users to reply to posts and address queries.

He included the query, “Which American party is it most like,” in the comments section, referring to the AfD.

However, some X users pointed out that the prompt was inaccurate in retorting Musk's comment because it failed to include the timeframe of 2008, which was the Tesla CEO's argument.

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
