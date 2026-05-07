3 children killed in motorcycle bomb blast in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Three children were killed and two others injured in an explosion outside a house in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Thursday. The victims were identified as 15-year-old Shah Hussain, seven-year-old Sanaya Bibi and eight-year-old Soreen Bibi. Two injured children were taken to Headquarters Hospital Wana for treatment, PTI reported. Mourners carry the coffins of victims ahead of funeral prayers following a suicide car bombing in Bannu, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in April. (AFP)

The blast occurred late Wednesday in the Ghwa Khwa area of Lower South Waziristan, near the Afghan border, after a bomb planted in a motorcycle detonated. An unidentified individual had reportedly parked the motorcycle outside the home of a man identified as Saddam Hussain shortly before the explosion, according to police.

Police and security personnel sealed off the area and launched an investigation into the attack.

Second such attack in a week Last week, three children were injured after militants carried out a drone attack on a cricket ground in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said, as per PTI.

The attack took place in the Mamond area of Bajaur district, where militants used a quadcopter drone to target people gathered on the ground.

Officials said the attackers belonged to Fitna al-Khawarij, a term used by the Pakistani state for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The injured children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Bombings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa In February, over a dozen people were killed in bomb attacks and a gun battle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Eleven security personnel and a child were killed in Bajaur district after an explosives-laden vehicle hit a security checkpoint, the Pakistani military said at the time, as per Al Jazeera. Seven others, including women and children, were injured.

Police official Zafar Khan said the blast caused a nearby building to collapse, killing a girl. Two people were also killed and at least 17 were injured when explosives attached to a parked motorcycle exploded near a police station in Bannu district earlier in the day.

Reports said a suicide bomber also drove a vehicle packed with explosives into the wall of a religious seminary in Bajaur. Security officials said police and Frontier Corps personnel inside the seminary were killed.