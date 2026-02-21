Edit Profile
    Two soldiers, five militants killed in suicide attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

    The Pakistani army said a security forces’ convoy was targeted by TTP militants during an operation against terrorists, the Dawn reported.

    Updated on: Feb 21, 2026 4:10 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Two soldiers and five militants have been killed in a suicide attack in Pakistan's southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's province on Saturday, the army said.

    File photo: A security personnel stands guard near the site of funeral ceremony held for suicide blast victims, a day after the attack at a mosque in Islamabad. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (AFP)
    The Pakistani army said a security forces’ convoy was targeted by “Fitna al Khwarij” during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), which was being conducted against terrorists in the Bannu district, the Dawn reported.

    Fitna al Khawarij is a term Pakistan uses for terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

    “A vehicle-borne suicide bomber was intercepted by the leading group, foiling his nefarious design to target innocent civilians/law enforcement personnel in Bannu City, averting major catastrophe,” the army statement reportedly said.

    The authorities said that the TTP militants were located during the operation and give militants were killed in an encounter. However, the militants then rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into an army convoy.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

