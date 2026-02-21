Two soldiers, five militants killed in suicide attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two soldiers and five militants have been killed in a suicide attack in Pakistan's southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's province on Saturday, the army said.
The Pakistani army said a security forces’ convoy was targeted by “Fitna al Khwarij” during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), which was being conducted against terrorists in the Bannu district, the Dawn reported.
Fitna al Khawarij is a term Pakistan uses for terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
“A vehicle-borne suicide bomber was intercepted by the leading group, foiling his nefarious design to target innocent civilians/law enforcement personnel in Bannu City, averting major catastrophe,” the army statement reportedly said.
The authorities said that the TTP militants were located during the operation and give militants were killed in an encounter. However, the militants then rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into an army convoy.
