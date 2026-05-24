Massive blast in Pak's Balochistan as car with explosives hits train; army men among 24 dead

Over 24 people were reportedly killed and 50 others injured in southwest Pakistan after a powerful bomb exploded near a railway track in Quetta. The explosion was targeting a train carrying army personnel and their families from Quetta to Peshawar, news agency AFP reported. Security personnel inspect damaged derailed carriages after an explosion targeted a train in Quetta on May 24. (AFP)

An explosive-laden car hit one of the train carriages when it was passing a signal at Chaman Pattak in Quetta, an official reportedly said, adding that the collision caused a “big blast”.

Army servicemen were among the victims.

In the aftermath of the powerful blast, two bogies of the train were seen overturned and on fire, with thick black smoke billowing out of it. Some vehicles parked near the explosion site were also damaged, news agency AP reported, citing witnesses.