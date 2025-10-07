Blast derails multiple bogies of Jaffar Express in Pakistan; several injured

Multiple coaches of the Jaffar Express were derailed in Pakistan on Tuesday after a blast that occurred on a railway track in the Sindh Province. Several passengers of the Peshawar-bound were reportedly injured and a rescue operation is underway at the site, news agency PTI reported. The fresh blast comes weeks after six bogies of the same train was derailed in the Balochistan province.(AFP/Representative)

The fresh blast comes weeks after six bogies of the same train was derailed in the Balochistan province. The latest blast took place near Somarwah, close to Sultan Kot in Shikarpur district of Sindh.

This is the not the first time this train has come under attack. Jaffar Express, which runs between Quetta and Peshawar, has become a target many times in the past, the worst being earlier this year.

In March, the train was hijacked by militants of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), an incident that left 21 passengers and four security personnel dead. All 33 terrorists involved in attacking the train were killed by the Pakistani forces, and hundreds of passengers were rescued.

But the targeting of the Jaffar Express did not stop there. The train was attacked repeatedly, with a blast in Jacobabad derailing four coaches in June, and six coaches of the train derailed in Mastung on August 10 which led to some injuries.

Besides, a pilot engine sent for clearance had come under gunfire back in August too, for which the BLA had claimed responsibility.

(With PTI inputs)