Trump health update: Why POTUS visited Walter Reed today; what we know as doctor raises sleep concerns

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, has repeatedly maintained that the president remains in strong physical and cognitive condition and is fully capable of carrying out presidential duties.

The White House has insisted the visit was part of Trump’s normal healthcare schedule and not connected to any emergency medical issue.

As reported by NewsNation, Trump was also expected to spend time with service members and staff during the visit. The latest medical appointment comes ahead of the president’s 80th birthday next month.

US President Donald Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday for what the White House described as a routine medical and dental evaluation, marking his third scheduled checkup at the facility in just over a year.

In a separate incident, CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said Americans deserve a “clear understanding” that Trump is “fit for duty” and questioned whether the White House had adequately explained several visible health concerns.

During a Cabinet meeting earlier this year, Trump said he had taken cognitive tests three times and “aced” each one. “One doctor said, ‘I’ve never seen anybody get them all right,’” Trump claimed.

“The president has severe daytime somnolence,” Reiner said. “He falls asleep very often.”

Reiner referenced moments in which Trump appeared drowsy during public appearances, including recent Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery. Daytime somnolence, also known as hypersomnia, refers to excessive daytime sleepiness.

The CNN analyst added that persistent daytime sleepiness can sometimes be associated with increased risks of cognitive decline, heart problems and reduced mental sharpness.

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Bruising and swelling Trump has recently been seen with visible bruising on his hands, which White House officials attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

The president has also appeared with swelling in his legs and ankles. Doctors for the president have said the swelling is linked to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that affects blood circulation in the veins and is relatively common among older adults.

The White House additionally confirmed earlier this year that Trump had been using prescribed cream for a visible rash on his neck, though officials did not specify the exact condition being treated.

NewsNation also reported that Trump returned to Walter Reed in October for a follow-up visit that included a CT scan. The White House later described the scan results as normal but released few further details.