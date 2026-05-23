Trump cognitive test: POTUS breaks down cognition testing questions, slams health concerns

Trump said the test had difficult questions. “They had tough questions. You have a bear a snake, an elephant, and a horse—name the horse,” he could be heard saying in one clip.

His remarks come at a time when there's been repeated concerns about the Republican president's health. Just today, Trump's remarks about him 'knowing' his son for a long time led to chatter about his health. However, the president and the White House have long maintained that all is well. Trump had earlier spoken about him ‘acing’ the cognitive test too, and asserted that all presidents and vice presidential candidates should take it.

President Donald Trump described the kind of questions he got for his cognitive tests, when speaking to an audience on Friday. Trump was speaking in New York when he shared details about the test that checks mental functioning or cognition.

In another clip, he described that questions did get tougher than that, and slammed the New York Times' coverage of news of his cognitive tests. In 2020, NYT had published an article on what a cognitive test usually entails, noting that Trump had taken one. “To assess attention and concentration, subjects are read a list of five digits and asked to repeat them in the order they were provided and then in reverse order. The subjects also are asked to count backward from 100 in increments of 7,” the report had said.

“Other exercises include drawing a clock with the hands pointing to 11:10, and identifying a lion, rhino or camel. A perfect score is 30. A score from 26 to 30 is considered normal,” it had added.

Presumably referring to this article, Trump said that the NYT had done a story on his cognitive test, but they'd only gone into the first question. They did not go into the later questions, the president claimed.

"Pick a number, sir. Okay. 203. Multiply times 9. Divide by 2. Add on 1,324. Subtract 1,292. Sir, multiply it out one more time by 19. What is the answer, sir?" Trump said, remembering what he was asked. “And I got it right!,” he replied.

“And the one doctor said, I've been doing this test for 20 years. I've never seen anybody ace it,” Trump further said. "So I've taken it and I've aced it all three times, I'll tell you. Because it is a positive thing. Nice to be smart!" he also said.

Notably, Trump's focus on the cognitive tests comes after he'd questioned former president Joe Biden's competency, claiming that he was not aware of all things he was signing, blaming the autopen in the process. During the speech today, Trump hit out at his Democrat Party predecessor again.