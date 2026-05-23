Trump health update: POTUS says he has known his son ‘for a long time’; Internet baffled by bizarre remarks

US President Donald Trump sparked online debate over his health after making an unusual comment while speaking about his son, Donald Trump Jr., during an Oval Office press conference on Thursday.

President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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The moment came when Trump was asked whether he planned to attend Don Jr.’s reported wedding to socialite Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend.

Responding to reporters, Trump said, “He'd like me to go. I'm going to try. I said, ‘This is not a good time for me.’ I have a thing called Iran and other things. He's a person I've known for a long time.”

The remark went viral online, with many social media users expressing confusion over Trump referring to his own son as “a person I’ve known for a long time.”

Internet reacts to Trump’s comment

Former Obama spokesperson TJ Adams-Falconer reacted to the clip on social media, writing, “‘My son is a person I’ve known a long time.’ The dementia really jump scares ya there...”

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{{^usCountry}} Several users also mocked the phrasing. One person wrote that calling one’s son “a person I’ve known for a long time” sounded “very strange,” while another joked that they had “heard warmer introductions from people describing their dentist.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several users also mocked the phrasing. One person wrote that calling one’s son “a person I’ve known for a long time” sounded “very strange,” while another joked that they had “heard warmer introductions from people describing their dentist.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, some viewers argued the comments may have been taken out of context. According to interpretations, Trump appeared to shift mid-sentence from discussing Don Jr. to speaking about Anderson, whom he has reportedly known for years.

In the clip, Trump can be heard saying: “But he’s uh — he has a very — person I’ve known for a long time, and hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage.”

Trump jokes about criticism

During the same exchange, Trump also joked that he would face backlash regardless of whether he attended the wedding. “If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed,” he said, taking a swipe at what he frequently calls the “fake news” media.

Also Read: Trump health update: White House to have a secret new hospital for POTUS? All we know ahead of his dental checkup

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The comments come just weeks after Trump drew criticism during a White House Mother’s Day event when he referred to his youngest son, Barron Trump, by saying First Lady Melania Trump “has a little boy” instead of saying “we have a son.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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