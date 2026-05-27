Experts raise 5 ‘red flags’ with Trump's physical results amid latest Walter Reed visit

Donald Trump on Tuesday took his annual physical examination at the Walter Reed hospital and said in an update on Truth Social that it "checked out perfectly." But many still found his claim unconvincing.

Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One following his China visit.(REUTERS)

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The POTUS have been making headlines for falling asleep at public events, the most recent of which happened Monday during a Memorial Day event at Arlington National Cemetery. But the White House has downplayed it, even as The Daily Beast reported, after analyzing Trump's Truth Social activity at night, that the POTUS sleeps an average of around four hours every day. Given that Trump has repeatedly fallen asleep, the buzz around it has kept the buzz alive despite the White House not giving it much importance.

And the trend continued Tuesday as Trump underwent his physicals. Notably, the results of the physical, which for Trump usually come in the form of an update from the White House physician, have not yet been released. However, the White House has not yet confirmed if the physical results will be released at all.

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{{^usCountry}} With the recent history of sleeping at public events, the confirmed Chronic Venous Insufficiency Diagnosis and his admission earlier this year about getting a CT scan, many experts are raising red flags about Trump's health, indirectly accusing the White House of a cover-up. Experts Raise 5 Red Flags Over Trump's Walter Reid Visit 1. 'Miraculous' Statements From Doctors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the recent history of sleeping at public events, the confirmed Chronic Venous Insufficiency Diagnosis and his admission earlier this year about getting a CT scan, many experts are raising red flags about Trump's health, indirectly accusing the White House of a cover-up. Experts Raise 5 Red Flags Over Trump's Walter Reid Visit 1. 'Miraculous' Statements From Doctors {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Washington Post correspondent Brian Kerri questioned the glowing health assessments repeatedly issued by Trump’s doctors during a CNN appearance. Recalling an Oval Office meeting involving Trump and physicians from Walter Reed, Kerri said he directly asked one of the doctors whether Trump was healthier than former President Barack Obama during his presidency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Washington Post correspondent Brian Kerri questioned the glowing health assessments repeatedly issued by Trump’s doctors during a CNN appearance. Recalling an Oval Office meeting involving Trump and physicians from Walter Reed, Kerri said he directly asked one of the doctors whether Trump was healthier than former President Barack Obama during his presidency. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Kerri, the physician responded without hesitation that Trump was healthier. “Either the doctors are under Donald Trump's thumb, or they're seeing something that is pretty miraculous,” Kerri remarked.

2. Higher Dose Of Aspirin

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta raised concerns over Trump reportedly taking a 325-milligram aspirin dose, which is significantly higher than the standard 81-milligram low-dose aspirin commonly prescribed for preventative care.

Gupta said there has been little clarity from the White House about why Trump would require such a strong dose. “He says he wants really blood that just doesn't clot, but there can be concerns with that in terms of bleeding,” Gupta explained on CNN. He added that the higher dosage could potentially explain bruising visible on Trump’s hands.

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Also read: 'Everything checked out perfectly': Trump shares health update after annual exam

3. Top Doctor Question Sleep Pattern

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine at George Washington University Hospital and former cardiologist to Dick Cheney, pointed to Trump’s repeated public sleeping incidents as a serious concern.

“The president has severe daytime somnolence. He falls asleep very often,” Reiner said during a CNN discussion. He also disputed the White House explanation for Trump’s ankle swelling and bruising, noting that previous examinations reportedly showed no edema. He flagged concerns that it could be an indication of a "severe illness."

4. Vague CT Scan Details

MSNBC contributor Dr. Vin Gupta criticized the confusion surrounding Trump’s previously disclosed CT scan. Gupta noted that the White House physician initially stated Trump had undergone an MRI before Trump himself corrected the record and said it was actually a CT scan.

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“How does a physician, especially the physician to the president, not know what advanced imaging their patient is getting?” Gupta asked.

Also read: Why did Donald Trump post a ‘NO RINOS’ AI image? What the bizarre post means

He also questioned past White House health reports describing Trump’s health as “astonishingly good” and comparing his physique to that of an NFL linebacker. Gupta argued that such descriptions sounded more promotional than medical.

5. False Election Claim Repetitions

Journalist Scott McFarlane raised another concern tied to Trump’s repeated claims that the 2020 election was rigged. On his podcast, McFarlane referenced a Reuters report stating Trump had repeated false election claims more than 100 times over the past six months. McFarlane suggested the repeated fixation on the 2020 election could indicate a broader cognitive issue.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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