World Cancer Day 2026: Oncologist debunks 5 common myths about lung cancer

Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths globally and in India, yet the narrative surrounding it is littered with myths and misconceptions. Public perception has long framed it as a disease only affecting smokers, with people often ignoring symptoms until it’s too late. Early detection is important to ensure optimal treatment outcomes, when it comes to lung cancer. (Pexel)

However, doctors are witnessing a changing landscape - one influenced not just by tobacco use, but also by air pollution, indoor air quality, second-hand smoke, and occupational exposure. At the same time, advances in diagnostics and treatment mean outcomes are no longer as bleak as many believe - particularly when the disease is detected early.

To honour World Cancer Day 2026, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr GVK Reddy, a medical and haemato-oncologist, and the director of oncology services at Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad, to gain expert insights on this matter.

He highlights, “One of the biggest challenges we face is not just diagnosing lung cancer but correcting the myths surrounding it. Many people still believe lung cancer only affects smokers, that symptoms can be ignored, or that there are few treatment options. In reality, we are diagnosing more non-smokers today, especially in urban settings, and we have far more treatment tools at our disposal than even a decade ago . Early evaluation of symptoms and timely diagnosis can significantly improve both survival and quality of life.”

The oncologist unpacks five common misconceptions about lung cancer:

Myth 1: Only smokers get lung cancer Dr Reddy highlights that while smoking remains the single largest risk factor, lung cancer is increasingly being diagnosed among non-smokers, especially those living in urban areas witnessing rising air pollution rates.

He states, “The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies outdoor air pollution as a carcinogen, and researchshows that in Asia, nearly 60 to 80 percent of lung cancer cases among women occur in those who have never smoked.”

Doctors across India’s major metro cities are reporting a worrying rise in lung cancer diagnoses among women and adults with no history of tobacco use - proving the growing role of long-term exposure to polluted air and particulate matter, as well as second-hand smoke and indoor pollutants, in driving risk beyond smoking alone.

Myth 2: Lung cancer always means poor survival rate or death The oncologist stresses that a cancer diagnosis does not equate to a death sentence. Modern treatment procedures are increasingly targeting personalised care tailored to the patient profile, which ensures longer, fuller lives than previously possible for survivors.

Dr Reddy explains, “Outcomes vary widely depending on stage at diagnosis, tumour type and molecular profile. However, advances in imaging, pathology and molecular testing have transformed lung cancer care.”